IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: Ishan Kishan in line to play in the middle-order as hosts eye top start

IND vs NZ 2022-23: India and New Zealand will meet in the opening Hyderabad ODI on Wednesday. While the hosts aim to get off to an endearing start, Ishan Kishan is in line to play in the middle order.

Having stirred a debate after being left out of the squad despite a world record double hundred, Ishan Kishan is expected to play eleven in the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series against a strict New Zealand. Wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul's unavailability for personal reasons opens up a slot for Kishan, as he can also keep wickets. Still, he may not be asked to open during the three-match series starting Wednesday. Kishan had to sit out of the Sri Lanka series despite scoring the fastest double hundred in ODIs, against Bangladesh in the preceding series. Young opener Shubman Gill, rewarded for his consistency and picked ahead of Ishan to open alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, made the most of the opportunities with scores of 70, 21 and 116 in the Sri Lanka series. No changes are expected to the opening combination against the Black Caps. Still, Rahul's unavailability due to personal reasons opens up a slot for Kishan, as he is also expected to keep wickets. Kishan has batted in the middle order on three instances in the 10 ODIs he has played. Therefore, the adjustment should not be an issue. ALSO READ: Australia can recreate magic of 2004 Test series win in India, believes Gilchrist KS Bharat, the second wicketkeeper in the squad, is likely to warm the bench, as he is more of a cover in Rahul's absence. In an ICC World Cup year, every game is significant, and India would aim to build on the gains from the Sri Lanka series though their opponents' performance was underwhelming. The big takeaways for India from the Sri Lanka series were the performance of the top three and pacer Mohammed Siraj's ability to pick up wickets with the new ball. Like Gill and Virat Kohli, Rohit also looked in sublime touch with scores of 83 and 42 but would like to get a big hundred which has also eluded him for some time now. Kohli, though, is back to scoring hundreds at will and looks hungrier for runs more than ever, which should set the alarm bells ringing in the New Zealand camp. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23 - Who is Rajat Patidar to replace Shreays Iyer in ODIs?

Shreyas' absence could be boon for 'SKY'

While he was one of India's steady batters in ODIs in 2022, Shreyas Iyer failed to convert his starts in three games, as scores of 28, 28 and 38 would suggest. If Iyer cannot play any part in the series due to a reported back issue, the indomitable Suryakumar Yadav will get at least three chances to cement his place in the side. Surya and Hardik Pandya in the middle order will surely add firepower at the back end.

Will Kul-Cha be back together, or Shahbaz gets a look-in

Besides Rahul, Axar Patel has also been given a break for the series, and his like-for-like replacement in the eleven could be Shahbaz Ahmed. It remains to be seen if the team management gives Shahbaz a go or brings in Washington Sundar, who could be handy against the left-handers in the New Zealand camp. ALSO READ: Babar Azam 'sexting scandal' - How a parody Twitter account sent global media on wild goose chase India has so far preferred to play a finger and wrist spinner each in the eleven, leaving them to choose between Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, who provided the much-needed wickets in the middle overs in the two games against Sri Lanka. Whether Kuldeep and Chahal could be played together like it used to happen five years back or the team management decides otherwise is there to be seen. Chahal did not play after the first ODI due to a sore shoulder, but he should be available for selection for the series opener. Siraj, Mohammad Shami and Umran Malik will be the likely specialist pacers in the team, with Hardik Pandya being the all-rounder. ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI - Kerala Sports Minister defends over comments of ticket rates following low turnout

New Zealand strong enough even without Williamson

Though New Zealand doesn't have the services of star players Kane Williamson and Tim Southee for the series, the hosts must be at their best to better the visitors. Stand-in-captain Tom Latham played a blinder the last time the two teams met in an ODI. The team is coming from a high of a series against Pakistan in Karachi. Opener Finn Allen, who was not at his destructive best in Karachi, would be looking to take the attack to the India bowlers. The hosts need to find a way to stop the belligerent Glenn Phillips, who single-handedly won New Zealand the decider against Pakistan despite being half-fit. ALSO READ: 'Road to recovery has begun; ready for the challenges ahead' - Rishabh Pant after successful surgery

