Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: Who is Rajat Patidar to replace Shreays Iyer in ODIs?

    First Published Jan 17, 2023, 3:04 PM IST

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the three ODIs, starting Wednesday, with a back injury. Meanwhile, he has been replaced by Rajat Patidar, as we take a look at him.

    Image credit: PTI

    Team India is set to lock horns with New Zealand in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series starting Wednesday. However, the Men in Blue have received a setback a day before the series gets underway, as middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out with a back injury. According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), he will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for "further assessment and management". In the meantime, the BCCI has announced that Rajat Patidar will replace him in the squad while we present more about him.

    Image credit: PTI

    Patidar was born in Indore and plays for Madhya Pradesh at the domestic level. He belongs to a businessman family and started playing the sport when he was eight. He later joined a cricket academy that his grandfather ran. Although he began his cricketing career as an off-break spinner, after the Under-15s (U-15s), he focused on his batting and became a full-time batter.

    ALSO READ: Babar Azam 'sexting scandal' - How a parody Twitter account sent global media on wild goose chase

    Image credit: PTI

    Patidar made his domestic debut in the First-Class (FC) circuit in November 2015, followed by his List-A debut a month later, while he had to wait three years for his Twenty20 (T20) debut. His career began to rise in the 2018-19 season when he finished as MP's top run-scorer, scoring 713 runs in eight contests.

    Image credit: PTI

    Patidar's consistency was rewarded with his selection for India Blue during the Duleep Trophy tournament the following season. In 2021, he earned his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) contract after he was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during the player auction. His IPL highlight came last season when he struck a match-winning unbeaten knock of 112 against the new franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI - Kerala Sports Minister defends over comments of ticket rates following low turnout

    Image credit: PTI

    As for Patidar's career numbers, he has 3,668 in 50 FC matches at an average of 46.43, including 11 tons and 20 half-centuries, with a top score of 196. In List-A, he has amassed 1,638 in 50 innings at 34.33, with three hundred and eight 50s, while his best knock is 158.

    Image credit: PTI

    In T20s, Patidar has accumulated 1,466 in 44 innings at 37.58 and a strike rate of 147.93, including a century and 12 fifties, with a top score of an unbeaten 112 in the IPL. Considering his IPL numbers, he currently has 404 from 11 at 40.4 and 144.29, including the only ton and a couple of half-centuries.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Babar Azam 'sexting scandal': How a parody Twitter account sent global media on wild goose chase snt

    Babar Azam 'sexting scandal': How a parody Twitter account sent global media on wild goose chase

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Kerala Sports Minister defends over comments of ticket rates following low turnout-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Kerala Sports Minister defends over comments of ticket rates following low turnout

    Would not want 50 overs to be replaced by T20 - Gordon Greenidge-ayh

    'Wouldn't want 50 overs to be replaced by T20' - Gordon Greenidge

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Who does Virat Kohli credit for creating big difference in his batting? shubman gill-ayh

    Who does Virat Kohli credit for creating 'big difference' in his batting?

    Game changer Cricketers, fans applaud BCCI after Viacom 18 bags Womens IPL media rights for 951 crore snt

    'Game-changer': Cricketers, fans applaud BCCI after Viacom 18 bags Women's IPL media rights for Rs 951 crore

    Recent Stories

    Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Things you need to know before purchasing this smartphone gcw

    Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: Things you need to know before purchasing this smartphone

    football Ahead of Ronaldo vs Messi clash in Riyadh, Al-Nassr star enjoys 'quality time' with Georgina Rodriguez and kids snt

    Ahead of Ronaldo vs Messi clash in Riyadh, Al-Nassr star enjoys 'quality time' with Georgina and kids

    Pathaan YRF to open advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film in India on Jan 20th-report RBA

    Pathaan: YRF to open advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film in India on Jan 20th-report

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray gets past Matteo Berrettini in a 5-set thriller; Twitter pleased-ayh

    Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray gets past Matteo Berrettini in a 5-set thriller; social media pleased

    What are PM Modi, FM Sitharaman hiding: Congress on Narayan Rane's 'recession' remark - adt

    What are PM Modi, FM Sitharaman hiding: Congress on Narayan Rane's 'recession' remark

    Recent Videos

    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon