    IND vs NZ 2021-22: Could Pujara and Rahane be dropped for Mumbai Test? Here's what India's batting coach feels

    First Published Nov 29, 2021, 9:56 AM IST
    Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have underperformed in the opening Test against New Zealand in Kanpur. Meanwhile, Vikram Rathour has revealed if the duo could be dropped for Mumbai Test.

    India and New Zealand are fighting in the opening Test at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. While India remains on top, the performance of skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara has not been up to the mark. Consequently, there are rumours that the duo might be dropped for the Mumbai Test.

    On the same note, India batting coach Vikram Rathour has lamented that the duo is going through a challenging phase. However, he quickly recalled that the pair had played valuable knocks in the past and would continue to do so. While Rahane has averaged just 24.39 in the previous 16 Tests, his career average has dipped below 40, as Pujara averages just 28.61 in the last 23 Tests.

     

    ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test - Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha 50s hand Kiwis a 285-run target on Day 4

    Skipper Virat Kohli is expected to be back for the Mumbai Test. Also, with Shreyas Iyer performing, the chances are that Rahane and Pujara could face the axe. Although Rathour refused to divulge if Iyer would be retained, he stated that the decision would be taken once the team lands in Mumbai, based on the team requirements.

    "That really depends on the situation the team is in and what the team requires. The captain coming back in will happen in Mumbai, I understand. We will get to that point when we reach Mumbai. At this point, we are focused on this game. There is still a day to go and a game to be won. So, we are really focused on this game," he said during the post-day press conference on Day 4.

     

    ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test - Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha among the record-breaking headliners

    However, Rathour confirmed that if wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is back, Wriddhiman Saha missed out, despite scoring a half-century in the second innings. "That's the role Wriddhi has at the moment. He is there whenever we need him. Whenever Pant is not there. Again, he showed today with the knock he played today how important he is and how good he is," he concluded.

