India to tour West Indies-USA for limited-overs series in July-August; see schedule

India is set to tour West Indies and the USA for limited-overs action in July-August. The complete schedule has been announced. You can check it out here.

Image credit: Getty

India’s summer outing is set to continue overseas in July-August, as it will be touring the West Indies and the United States of America for limited-overs action. The tour is scheduled to begin on July 22, just five days after India ends its trip to England. The series against the Windies starts with three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), which will all be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago until July 27. It would be followed by five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) between July 29-August 7, to be played in Trinidad and Tobago and St. Kitts and Nevis, while the final two T20Is happen at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida.

It would be the second home series of the Caribbean summer, which starts against Bangladesh from June 16-July 16, consisting of series across formats. Windies hosts New Zealand for three ODIs and T20Is following the India series between August 10-21. Currently, WI is in the Netherlands, playing three ODIs and will travel to Pakistan next for three ODIs.

Speaking about the tour, Cricket Windies (CWI) COO Johnny Grave stated, “The upcoming summer is expected to feature 30 days of top-quality entertainment for our fans as we look ahead to hosting three teams of differing styles in all three formats, which will sure to whet the appetite.”

"This is the busiest year of cricket ever in the West Indies. In January, we hosted Ireland and England in white-ball formats and successfully staged the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022, which featured 16 teams traversing the region. We also witnessed the Apex Test Series against England, which West Indies won in great style and a real fight," added Grave.

“We know our supporters will be delighted with the news that the matches are being played all across the region, and those living in the USA will be able to see their favourite players in action. We are mindful that Covid-19 is still present, and we again want to thank the various governments and other stakeholders who have worked with us to ensure the matches will be played in a safe environment,” Grave concluded.

