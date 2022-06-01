Exclusive: Vihari lauds Rahane's captaincy during historic 2020-21 win in Australia

It was a historic moment for Team India that conquered Australia yet again during its 2020-21 tour Down Under, retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Voot Select is launching a documentary called 'Bandon Mein Tha Dum' to celebrate the historical series, while the trailer of the same was launched on Wednesday. 'A story about the fight for India's pride at the 2021 Ind-Aus Test series where we went from 36 all out to a series-winning 2-1, making it India's greatest fightback in test history' happens to be the motto of the series. On the occasion itself, Asianet Newsable caught up with the Team India member on tour, Hanum Vihari, as he shared his memories from the series with some insights.

What was the mood across the dressing room after Rishabh Pant sealed the historic win with his boundary?

"Since I came back after the third Test following an injury, I watched it from home. But, the mood in the entire camp, along with myself, was surreal. Going on to win the series, especially after how we started, was indeed a special feeling. I got goosebumps looking at how Pant finished off the Test. So, it was surreal."

ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2022 - India to assemble in Delhi on June 5, South Africa arrives on June 2

How do you rate your performance in the series?

"I think I got the start but couldn't convert it. When the team needed me during the Sydney Test in the second innings, I was happy to stay alongside [Ravichandran] Ashwin, and I could draw the Test."

How did Ashwin handle the sledging from the Aussies at SCG, and how were you inspiring him?

"I think he was doing most of the talking during the partnership. I just tried to stay calm and focus on the ball. But, I feel he handled the situation quite well, and he gave it back when needed. At the same time, he focused on what he had to do. And, since he handled the situation quite well, I did not have to say much to him."

ALSO READ: 'Babar Azam has been phenomenal in all three formats' - Dinesh Karthik

Was pulling off a draw at SCG the better plan, or did you think you could have pulled off a win?

"When [Chetehwar] Pujara and Pant were batting, I thought we had a glimpse of hope to pull it off. Once Pant was out, followed by my injury and Pujara's dismissal, we realised that there was not much batting to come, as [Ravindra] Jadeja was injured. So, we thought if we could play, take out time and draw the Test, it would be better for us in that situation. Thus, we managed to do that, and we set up the series quite well heading into Gabba [Brisbane]."

How did Ajinkya Rahane manage the team after Virat Kohli left after the Adelaide Test with India trailing?

"He is a very calm and composed person. The knock he played in Melbourne led by example when the team needed it the most after a forgettable performance in Adelaide. To set that example and give that inspiration to the team was compelling. That set up the series for us, and the way he led the bowling attack, giving them the field that the bowler wants, he has always been supportive for the bowlers."

ALSO READ: Virender Sehwag believes Rishabh Pant's name could be etched in history of cricket; here's how

What went wrong with India during the day-night Adelaide Test, leading to a horrible performance?

"I think it all happened very quickly in the second innings. Before we could even realise it, we were all out for 36. We didn't know what went wrong, but we decided to keep this performance aside, as it does not always happen that we get all out for 36. But, we never discussed this performance thereon and decided that we could treat it as a three-match Test series and take it forward from there."

What is the biggest challenge while playing the pink-ball Test?

"It does a lot more off the wicket. It comes a lot faster than the red ball. That's the biggest challenge you have to adjust with the pink ball. It plays differently during the day and swings a lot during the night. So, you have to play in phases. You have to understand how many overs have been bowled and what time of the day you are batting."

ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2022 - Dinesh Karthik terms 'most special comeback' after T20I recall

Will playing multiple pink-ball Tests in a series solve this problem? How often do the players practice with the pink ball?

"Maybe, in the future, it will happen. But, I think you need a mixture of both red ball and pink ball. The game is progressing towards day-night cricket, and we will see a lot more of it in the future. I don't think we practice with the pink ball throughout the year. It's just a preparation before the Test because we play once or twice a year."

What are your plans for the England Test?

"I think going to England for the remaining Test will be very important, since we are leading the series 2-1 [from last year]. We want to win that series in England after doing all the hard work. It's just about doing the right thing in one more Test. Hopefully, we will win the series."

ALSO READ: IND vs SA T20Is - Fans elated after Umran Malik gets maiden India call-up; laud Pandya's return

Since last year, there has been a change of captaincy for both India and England. How will this make the final Test even more enjoyable?

"Both Rohit and Stokes are exciting captains. They are also quality players. I'm sure it will be the same for both teams. They lead by example, and I'm sure it will be a close contest. But, we are hoping to come out on the winning side."

Playing in Edgbaston, Birmingham, draws tremendous Indian support from the fans. How will that play a factor?

"Yeah, Edgbaston has always seen a lot of Indian supporters. So, we expect great support this time too. The atmosphere will surely be great, and it will undoubtedly make the game even more interesting, since it is the fifth Test, besides it being the decider. Although any result is possible, we are in an advantageous position, and hopefully, we will win the series."