IPL 2025: PBKS' Prabhsimran Singh reveals his shot selection strategy after win over LSG in Lucknow

Following his team's eight-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener and wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh revealed the reason behind playing the shots like sweeps and switch hits in the 13th clash of the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league.

Iyer-led PBKS continued to stamp their authority as relentless hitting from Prabhsimran Singh, Iyer and Nehal Wadhera after a measured bowling effort helped them make it two wins in two matches at the start of the season against LSG at Ekana Stadium on Tuesday.

Prabhsimran Singh on his shot selection

Prabhsimran Singh played a marvellous innings of 69 runs from 34 balls which was laced with nine boundaries and three maximums in his innings at a whopping strike rate of 202.94.

Speaking on his shots, the 24-year-old player said in a post-match presentation, "As everyone knows, he's such a legend (talking about coach Ponting). He's always very positive. He doesn't think about what-ifs. He's asked us to back our game. Have practiced those shots a lot in the nets (the sweeps and switch hits). This is one platform that can help you achieve your goal of playing for India."

How Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants?

Being put to bat first, LSG was reeling at 35/3, but fighting knocks from Nicholas Pooran (44 in 30 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Ayush Badoni (41 in 33 balls, with a four and three sixes) and a fiery cameo by Abdul Samad (27 in 12 balls, with two fours and two sixes) gave LSG something to fight for. Arshdeep was the top bowler with three wickets and figures of 3/43. Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Maxwell and Yuzi Chahal were also among wickets as except for a half-century stand between Pooran and Badoni for fourth wicket, nothing really got going for LSG as they struggled to form long partnerships.

During the run-chase, PBKS did lose Priyansh Arya (8) early. But power-packed knocks from Prabhsimran Singh (69 in 34 balls, with nine fours and two sixes), skipper Shreyas Iyer (52* in 30 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Nehal Wadhera (43* in 25 balls, with three fours and four sixes) took PBKS to a eight-wicket win with 22 balls left.

Digvesh Rathi's spell of 2/30 in four overs was not enough.

PBKS are at the second spot in the points table and made it two wins in two, while LSG have slipped to sixth spot with a win and two losses.

