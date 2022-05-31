IND vs SA 2022: India to assemble in Delhi on June 5, South Africa arrives on June 2

India will take on South Africa in five T20Is from June 9. Meanwhile, the Indian team will assemble in Delhi on June 5, while the South Africans arrive on June 2.

Image credit: Getty

With the chaos of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 end, it is time to shift the focus to international cricket. Team India's first assignment post IPL 2022 will be a five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa at home. It starts on June 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Ahead the same, the Indian cricketers have little time to relax and get ready for the series. Meanwhile, the Indian team will assemble in the national capital on June 5 to mark the beginning of its preparations, while the visiting South African team will land in Delhi on June 2, confirmed DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda.

Image credit: Getty

Image credit: Getty

South Africa tour of India (T20I schedule)

1st T20I: June 9 (Delhi)

2nd T20I: June 12 (Cuttack)

3rd T20I: June 14 (Visakhapatnam)

4th T20I: June 17 (Rajkot)

5th T20I: June 19 (Bengaluru)

Image credit: Getty