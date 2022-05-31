Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SA 2022: India to assemble in Delhi on June 5, South Africa arrives on June 2

    First Published May 31, 2022, 3:33 PM IST

    India will take on South Africa in five T20Is from June 9. Meanwhile, the Indian team will assemble in Delhi on June 5, while the South Africans arrive on June 2.

    Image credit: Getty

    With the chaos of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 end, it is time to shift the focus to international cricket. Team India's first assignment post IPL 2022 will be a five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa at home. It starts on June 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Ahead the same, the Indian cricketers have little time to relax and get ready for the series. Meanwhile, the Indian team will assemble in the national capital on June 5 to mark the beginning of its preparations, while the visiting South African team will land in Delhi on June 2, confirmed DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda.

    Image credit: Getty

    Although the matches are set to be played with a capacity crowd and with no bio-bubble environment, players would be tested regularly for COVID. Wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul will lead Team India, with regular skipper Rohit Sharma and senior pros like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah resting ahead of the all-crucial England tour next month.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2022 - Dinesh Karthik terms 'most special comeback' after T20I recall

    Image credit: Getty

    South Africa tour of India (T20I schedule)
    1st T20I: June 9 (Delhi)
    2nd T20I: June 12 (Cuttack)
    3rd T20I: June 14 (Visakhapatnam)
    4th T20I: June 17 (Rajkot)
    5th T20I: June 19 (Bengaluru)

    Image credit: Getty

    Squads
    IND:     KL Rahul (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.
    SA: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen.

    (With inputs from PTI)

