IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Bairstow breaks silence over verbal exchange with Kohli

During the morning session on Sunday on Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test, Kohli had something to say to Bairstow about his 'play and miss' game.

Jonny Bairstow, a key player for England, downplayed the heated argument he had with senior Indian player Virat Kohli on the third day of the postponed fifth Test at Edgbaston, claiming it was normal for such things to happen in sports. Also read: IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: 'We were aware Bairstow's confidence was high' - Siraj

During the morning session on Sunday, Kohli had something to say to Bairstow about his 'play and miss' game, but the England batter wasn't someone to take it lightly. At one point, the umpires had to intervene to cool down tempers. "Nah, there was literally nothing to it," Bairstow, who hit 106 off 140 balls, said when asked about the heated exchange with Kohli.

"We've played against each other for a solid 10 years now. It's a bit of craic (having good time, enjoyable social activity). We're fiercely competitive on the field and that's what it's about. We're playing Test cricket and we're two competitors. It brings the best out of us. Whatever it takes, you want to get your team over the line and that's part and parcel of the game," the Englishman added.

After that altercation, Bairstow started chancing his arms and played a lot of lofted shots over mid-off and clipped a few towards the mid-wicket boundary. Asked at the press conference after the third day's play if Kohli was "poking the bear", Bairstow replied, "It's a nice pun that in it, really. We've been fortunate to play against each other for over 10 years now. So, we have had some battles on the field. I am pretty sure we will be able to have dinner. Don't worry about that."

Bairstow's century was the cornerstone of England's 284 in reply to India's 416, a first-innings deficit of 132 runs for the hosts. India was 125 for 3 at stumps on day three, extending their overall lead to 257 runs. England is facing the prospect of a daunting fourth-innings target, but Bairstow said, "whatever we're set, we'll try and chase."

