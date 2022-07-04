Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Bairstow breaks silence over verbal exchange with Kohli

    First Published Jul 4, 2022, 1:24 PM IST

    During the morning session on Sunday on Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test, Kohli had something to say to Bairstow about his 'play and miss' game.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Jonny Bairstow, a key player for England, downplayed the heated argument he had with senior Indian player Virat Kohli on the third day of the postponed fifth Test at Edgbaston, claiming it was normal for such things to happen in sports.

    Also read: IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: 'We were aware Bairstow's confidence was high' - Siraj

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    During the morning session on Sunday, Kohli had something to say to Bairstow about his 'play and miss' game, but the England batter wasn't someone to take it lightly. At one point, the umpires had to intervene to cool down tempers. "Nah, there was literally nothing to it," Bairstow, who hit 106 off 140 balls, said when asked about the heated exchange with Kohli. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "We've played against each other for a solid 10 years now. It's a bit of craic (having good time, enjoyable social activity). We're fiercely competitive on the field and that's what it's about. We're playing Test cricket and we're two competitors. It brings the best out of us. Whatever it takes, you want to get your team over the line and that's part and parcel of the game," the Englishman added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    After that altercation, Bairstow started chancing his arms and played a lot of lofted shots over mid-off and clipped a few towards the mid-wicket boundary. Asked at the press conference after the third day's play if Kohli was "poking the bear", Bairstow replied, "It's a nice pun that in it, really. We've been fortunate to play against each other for over 10 years now. So, we have had some battles on the field. I am pretty sure we will be able to have dinner. Don't worry about that."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Bairstow's century was the cornerstone of England's 284 in reply to India's 416, a first-innings deficit of 132 runs for the hosts. India was 125 for 3 at stumps on day three, extending their overall lead to 257 runs. England is facing the prospect of a daunting fourth-innings target, but Bairstow said, "whatever we're set, we'll try and chase."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    He also talked about the challenge of facing India's new-ball pair of Mohammed Shami and stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah, who was able to bowl almost unchanged through the first 30 overs of the innings. "They bowled very well. The ball was swinging and it was just about trying to shift that momentum back. Trying to manipulate the field into places you're able to score. But you're also going to have to take a couple of risks." 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MS Dhoni-Sakshi Anniversary: Fans share couple's charming pictures to complement 12 years of marriage-ayh

    MS Dhoni-Sakshi Anniversary: Fans share couple's charming pictures to complement 12 years of marriage

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Cheteshwar Pujara 50 helps India take lead past 250 runs against England; netizens relieved-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Pujara's 50 helps India take lead past 250 runs; netizens relieved

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Jonny Bairstow slams century as England avoids follow-on against India; social media lauds-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Bairstow slams century as England avoids follow-on; social media lauds

    Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: Here's how Indian cricket fraternity wished him on turning 42-ayh

    Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: Here's how cricket fraternity wished him on turning 42

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Fans stunned as Jasprit Bumrah hammers world record 35 runs in an over-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Fans stunned as Bumrah hammers world record 35 runs in an over

    Recent Stories

    MS Dhoni-Sakshi Anniversary: Fans share couple's charming pictures to complement 12 years of marriage-ayh

    MS Dhoni-Sakshi Anniversary: Fans share couple's charming pictures to complement 12 years of marriage

    Drugs case: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-flatmate Siddharth Pithani gets bail

    Drugs case: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-flatmate Siddharth Pithani gets bail

    Vikram Day 31 Collection 31 days of Kamal Haasan film continues on top spot in Tamil Nadu drb

    Vikram Day 31 Collection: 31 days of Kamal Haasan’s film continues on top spot in Tamil Nadu

    Vijay Deverakonda's female fans go crazy; here's what they did RBA

    Vijay Deverakonda's female fans go crazy; here's what they did

    tennis Wimbledon 2022: After 4th round exit, Alcaraz wishes Sinner luck for Djokovic clash snt

    Wimbledon 2022: After 4th round exit, Alcaraz wishes Sinner luck for Djokovic clash

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon