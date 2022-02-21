  • Facebook
    ICC T20I Rankings: India edges past England to take top spot

    First Published Feb 21, 2022, 2:10 PM IST
    India recently clean-swept Windies 3-0 in the just-concluded T20I series. As a result, India has climbed to the top of the ICC T20I Rankings, marginally displacing England.

    Team India has been on a roll in the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) of late. It defeated Windies at home recently in a three-match series, clean sweeping the visitors 3-0. It was India's consecutive T20I clean sweep at home. As a result, it has reached the summit of the ICC T20I Rankings.

    The latest rankings calculated based on the series result show India has risen to the top, displacing England. However, India's lead at the top happens to be marginal. Both teams are currently tied at 269 rating points, while India is ahead based on the collective points, which is 10,484, compared to England's 10,474.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL - Have deep respect for Saha, says Dravid after wicket-keeper was sidelined

    India will have a chance to improve its ranking further as it takes on Sri Lanka in a three-match series at home, starting Thursday. In the third spot is Pakistan, with 266 rating points, followed by New Zealand (255) at fourth and South Africa (253) at fifth, while world champion Australia (249) is ranked sixth despite its 4-1 win at home to Lanka.

    Nevertheless, the teams from third to fourth have the chance of improving their respective T20I Rankings in the next couple of months, while England will have to wait until its home summer to get some T20I action and consolidate its ranking. Interestingly, India's next T20I assignment will be against India from July 7.

