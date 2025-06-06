Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith is "right behind" the South African team, which is set to embark on an "important mission" of ending its elongated trophy drought in the World Test Championship against the defending champions, Australia, on Wednesday at the iconic Lord's.

South Africa, which has been close to winning a coveted ICC title several times, will have one more shot at ending its wait. Australia, the number one Test team, has been deemed the favourites for the high-stakes final.

Smith backs Temba and boys for WTC triumph

Despite the odds stacked against the Proteas, Smith has urged everyone to be behind captain Temba Bavuma and his troops as they attempt to pull off a heist and rob the Baggy Greens of the opportunity to return home with the WTC mace.

"We're right behind Temba and the team. As the last man that held the mace at Lord's in 2012, it would give me great pleasure to see Temba and this group of players lift it. All South Africans should unite and support the team on this important mission," League Commissioner Graeme Smith said in a video posted by the league on YouTube.

Ex-SA skipper recalls playing at Lord's

Lord's holds a special place in Smith's career. He led the Proteas to the number one Test ranking after a memorable match against England at Lord's back in 2012. It was a pulsating duel that went down to the wire, and the contest was settled with a 51-run triumph for South Africa in the final hour of Day Five.

"Lord's is a special, special place. Right from when I watched South African teams play there as a youngster, there were always positive memories. There's so much that comes with it, and getting that out the way as you build into playing your games there is important. There's nothing like walking down the stairs through those Member stands and out to a packed Lord's," he said.

"It's an incredible feeling, one of those goosebump moments in your career. It's something that I really cherish. For me personally, in 2003, going there, getting a double hundred, winning the Test match, and Makhaya getting 10 wickets is the most incredible first experience of Lord's," he recalled.