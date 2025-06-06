Image Credit : Getty

Team India will play the five-match Test series against England, with the first match starting on June 20 at Headingly. The series marks the beginning of a new era for Indian Test cricket as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli won’t feature in the series as they retired from their red-ball careers before the tour.

Over the last several years, Team India has produced several historic and unforgettable moments in Test cricket on English soil. As the new-look India squad gears up for the England challenge in the upcoming five-match Test series, let’s take a look at the top six historic moments from India’s Test series in England.