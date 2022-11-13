ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: Here's what the English players said post their second title victory

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: England conquered Pakistan by five wickets in the final in Melbourne on Sunday. Meanwhile, here's what the English players said following their second title success in the event.

It was a spirited performance from both sides. But England managed to hold the nerves better as it saw through the brutal Pakistani bowling attack to overpower the latter by five wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. While all-rounder Ben Stokes was the star for the Three Lions with the bat, pacer Sam Curran did the same with the bat, as he was adjudged both the Player of the Match and the Tournament. In the meantime, here's how the English players reacted following their T20WC title for the second time.

Harry Brook: "I always thought we could win this WC with this squad. It was a phenomenal day." Chris Woakes: "We have lost a few games in Australia, but glad about this. The wicket offered a little for the bowlers. The occasion played a part and got the better of us a bit."

Ben Stokes: "In finals, especially when chasing, you probably forget all the hard work before that, how we bowled, Adil Rashid and Sam Curran won us the game. It was a tricky wicket. You never felt in. So, to restrict them to 130-odd, bowlers must take a lot of credit. With that [failure against Ireland] being so early in the competition, we had to address it, say what had to be told and then let it go." "In tournaments like these, you can't carry baggage with you. That was a little blip on the way. Credit to Ireland for turning up and beating us, but the best teams learn from their mistakes and do not let them affect them. Pretty good evening. Representing your country in World Cups is impressive, but it has been good."

Moeen Ali: "This is one of the best days of my cricketing career. As a team, we deserved it. Over a long time, we have played some great cricket but fell short. Still, the semis and then today winning against a brilliant Pakistan side is an amazing feeling, especially in front of fans and family. It was just about keeping my intent, if I get out, I get out, being positive, and it was the right balance for Stokesy. He played some great shots and put in a crucial partnership."

Alex Hales: "I didn't think it [my time] would come around again. Incredibly great feeling. The last six-eight weeks have been so memorable and enjoyable, but this puts the icing on the cake. I did take my time, they [Pakistan] were a high-quality bowling attack, and it took me a while to find my feet. I enjoyed this tournament and played well in the crucial games. Not a bad one, my feet were caught nowhere, and it was a decent ball."

Sam Curran: "I don't think I should be getting this. I think the way Ben Stokes played there, to get a fifty in a final, and he does it so many times for us, he should get this [award]. We are going to enjoy this occasion, and it is exceptional. Big square boundaries, so I knew my into-the-wicket type bowling would work and try to make them hit a square of the wicket." "We felt the wicket could have been better than it was. It was nipping around everywhere, and it was a challenge to chase. I go into the wicket with my slower balls and keep the batters guessing. We are World Champions, how good. Incredibly special [to have Stokes]. He is someone I look up to and always turns up when the team needs him. People question him, but there's no questioning him. He's the man." "To be honest, I am lost for words. It has been a great tournament. First time for me in a World Cup, and we won it. Amazing crowd. I wanted to be adaptable coming into the competition. I haven't bowled much at death before, which is one area I want to keep improving. I want to improve my batting though it takes a lot of work to get to bat in this line-up. How good is it to be a World Champ!"

