Glenn Maxwell ruled out indefinitely after suffering a broken leg in 'a freak accident'

Glenn Maxwell suffered a freak accident during a birthday bash in Melbourne, which resulted in a broken leg. Consequently, he has been ruled out for an indefinite period.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has suffered an accident while celebrating a birthday bash in Melbourne. As a result, he suffered a broken leg and has been ruled out of cricketing action indefinitely. He reportedly has a fractured fibula and underwent surgery on Saturday. It all happened after he slipped while running in the backyard alone with the person celebrating his birthday, as his leg was trapped. However, none of the persons was in an intoxicated state during the incident. Thus, Maxwell would be missing out on the One-Day International (ODI) series against England at home and could also possibly miss the entire season of the Big Bash League (BBL), where he plays for Melbourne Stars.

As far as Maxwell's status for the Test tour of India in February is concerned, it could be 'touch and go', reports ESPNCricinfo. While he was expected to make a rare Sheffield Shield appearance this season for Victoria, it seems unlikely. In contrast, he will also likely miss out on Australia A's series against South Africa A, while pacer Sean Abbott is being backed to replace him for the England ODIs.

National selector George Bailey declared, "Glenn is in good spirits. It was an unfortunate accident, and we feel for Glenn in the circumstances, given he was in great touch in his last few games. Glenn is a critical part of our white-ball structure, and we will continue to support him through his recovery and rehabilitation."

