ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Suryakumar has been someone who's played with extreme freedom' - Buttler

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: As Jos Buttler prepares to lead England into the final against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday, he has rated Suryakumar Yadav as the best player of the tournament. Here's why.

Image Credit: Getty Images

English skipper-cum-wicketkeeper-opener Jos Buttler on Saturday picked Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav, as his Player of the Tournament in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. Buttler opted for Suryakumar, who had a considerable effect on India at the event with his consistency and heightened strike rate. Surya is the third-highest scorer in the competition, with 239 runs at a strike rate of 189.68, the best so far. Nine players have been shortlisted for the Player of the Tournament award by the International Cricket Council (ICC), while players from England and Pakistan dominate the list. There are three players from England, two from Pakistan and India and one from Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"Suryakumar Yadav, for me, has been someone who's played with extreme freedom. He's been incredibly eye-catching to watch in such a star-studded line-up. To stand out the way he has is amazing," Buttler wondered during the pre-match press conference on Saturday. Former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli is the other Indian to feature in the list for his splendid form in the event. CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kohli culminated the run-scoring chart for India ahead of Suryakumar, with 296 from six matches at a sensational average of 98.66 and strike rate of 136.40. He also drilled four half-centuries in the competition. Buttler, however, stressed the function of two English players who stood out in the event and mentioned that they had another possibility of being substantial nominees for the award.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"Of course, a couple of our guys are also on that sheet - Sam Curran and Alex Hales. If they put in a great performance in the final, they can be the Player of the Tournament for me," Buttler said on the tournament's official website. Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam reasoned from Buttler and chose Shadab Khan, whose all-round assistance has been climacteric in his team's late rise in the competition. ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022: 'LET US NOT JUDGE TEAM INDIA ONLY BY THE SEMIS PERFORMANCE' - TENDULKAR

Image Credit: Getty Images