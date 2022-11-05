Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Every captain has a different approach' - BCCI President Roger Binny

    First Published Nov 5, 2022, 10:33 AM IST

    Rohit Sharma has done a decent job in captaincy, but he will have to work extra hard to lead India to ICC T20 World Cup 2022 glory. Meanwhile, BCCI President Roger Binny has refused to compare him with other Indian skippers.

    Image credit: PTI

    On Friday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Roger Binny refused to compare current skipper Rohit Sharma's captaincy with Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni, as he feels each one of them had a diverse way of leading the national side. "Rohit is an experienced player. He has played so many matches and been in so many situations. Everyone has a different approach. Dhoni is different. You can't compare him, Kapil or Gavaskar. Each one has a different way of operating," he said. Chatting to media on the sidelines of the 90th annual day of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) in Chennai, the former India cricketer spoke that if the openers furnished a healthy start, there was a more reasonable prospect of the side winning the games.

    Image credit: PTI

    "The powerplay is one of the crucial areas. The openers have to give us a strong start. If we get that good start, there's a better chance of winning. Any team is comfortable chasing. They are not happy to bat first. Most teams prefer to chase down the total because the wickets are such, it keeps getting slower and slower as the game goes on," Binny stated.

    CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    Several Indian players, like ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, have recently suffered injuries. Commenting on the same, Binny noted, "We want to find out why they are getting injured. What the reason is. We can't stop it. We need to find out whether it's overload if players are not fit and their exercise needs to be changed. A lot of players are getting injured during training. It's not a good thing."

    Image credit: IPL

    On the Women's Indian Premier League (IPL) planned to initiate next year, Binny declared, "Everything was in place, and they needed to conduct the auction. Even the franchises have also come. Now, we just got to sit and finally do the auction. The thought process is we will have five foreigners instead of four. That will be an extra addition to the IPL. We have not yet finalised...it will be done in January."

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - AUS gets past AFG in a thriller to stay in semis contention; netizens optimistic

    Image credit: Getty

    To a question on the Indian side doing well in ICC events over the years but unable to win them, Binny said it had done well, reaching quarterfinals and semifinals. "I hope it is an exception [the team going on to win the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia]. We have been close...have reached the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals. In T20 cricket, we have to be good on the given day...," he added.

    Image credit: Getty

    Binny also talked about the potential of India going to Pakistan in the future, "The BCCI had no say on the matter, and it was up to the government." Uttering at the event earlier, Binny praised the TNCA for supplying quality infrastructure and establishments to cricketers and expressed that it was presumably the best-run association in the nation. He presented the awards to players who performed at various levels.

    (With inputs from PTI)

