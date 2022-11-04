ICC T20 World Cup 2022: AUS gets past AFG in a thriller to stay in semis contention; netizens optimistic

Australia managed to surpass Afghanistan by four runs in the Super 12 of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Friday. While the hosts stay in semis contention, the Afghans have been knocked out.

Australia survived a possible upset as it edged past Afghanistan by four runs in its final Super 12 tie of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. With this victory, the hosts have risen to second place and stay firmly in contention for the semis alongside England. At the same time, the loss for Afghanistan means it has been knocked out of the semis race, whereas the result also ends the chances of Sri Lanka making it to the semis. Glenn Maxwell was the star for the Aussies, scoring an unbeaten 51. Meanwhile, the netizens remained optimistic about the Kangaroos' chances.

Winning the toss, Afghanistan decided to chase, while Australia was off to an unsettled start, losing three for 54 by the sixth over of the PowerPlay (PP). However, Mitchell Marsh (45) and Marcus Stoinis (25) contributed to a 32-run stand for the fourth wicket before the latter departed to off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the 11th.

CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

It was followed by an impressive 53-run partnership between Stoinis and Maxwell. The former fell to leg-spinner Rashid Khan in the 16th at 139/5, as Australia lost some wickets regularly thereon, finishing on 168/8, while Maxwell struck his ninth Twenty20 International (T20I) half-century. For the Afghans, pacer Naveen-ul-Haq scalped three, and he was pretty economical.

In reply, Afghanistan also began on a nervous note. It lost its openers for 40 by the sixth over of the PP. However, Ibrahim Zadran (26) and Gulbadin Naib (39) contributed to a 59-run partnership for the third wicket, keeping the Australians on their toes. In the 14th, the latter was dismissed off an unfortunate run out, as it was down to 103/6 by the 15th.

ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - Approachable 'King Kohli' is making everyone smile

Darwish Rasooli (15) and Rashid Khan (48*) once again took charge of the chase and added 45 for the seventh wicket before the former was run out again in the 19th. With 22 needed off the last six balls, the latter gave some faint hope but eventually could not get his side past the line, falling short by four runs. For Australia, leg-spinner Adam Zampa and pacer Josh Hazlewood grabbed a couple each, while the former and pacer Pat Cummins were decently economical.

Brief scores: AUS 168/8 (Marsh- 45, Maxwell- 54; Naveen- 3/21) defeated AFG 164/7 (Gurbaz- 30, Naib- 39, Rashid- 48; Zampa- 2/22) by four runs.