ICC Awards 2023: Suryakumar Yadav, Smriti Mandhana receive nominations for T20 Cricketer of the Year

ICC Awards: The nominations for the annual award ceremony keep coming in. As for the ICC T20 Cricketer of the Year, India's Suryakumar Yadav and Smriti Mandhana have been nominated for it.

Swashbuckling Indian batters Suryakumar Yadav and Smriti Mandhana were on Thursday nominated for the men's and women's ICC T20 Cricketer of the Year awards, respectively, for their exploits in 2022. Suryakumar has been set alongside ICC T20 World Cup 2022-winning England all-rounder Sam Curran, Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and Zimbabwe's batting all-rounder Sikandar Raza for the top honours in the men's category. Pakistan bowling all-rounder Nida Dar, New Zealand's Sophie Devine and Australian Tahlia Mcgrath will give Mandhana competition in the women's category. Suryakumar had a sensational 2022 in the shortest format of the game, becoming just the second batter to score more than 1,000 runs in a year.

Surya ended the year as the highest run-getter, scoring 1,164 runs at a ridiculous strike rate of 187.43. His tally of 68 sixes in the calendar year in Twenty20 (T20s) is the highest anyone has recorded in the format in a year by a fair distance. Suryakumar's incredible consistency in the format is reflected in his average, which stood in the mid-40s. With two tons and nine half-centuries in the year, Yadav was the standout men's T20 batter.

In the T20WC in Australia, SKY recorded three fifties in six innings, averaging nearly 60 in the tournament while going at a strike rate of 189.68. He also continued his stellar year after the event, recording his second hundred in T20s in the year in the bilateral series in New Zealand.

The year also saw Suryakumar become the top-ranked men's T20 batter, achieving a career-high 890 rating points. Last year's ICC Women's T20 Cricketer of the Year, Mandhana, was a picture of consistency in the shortest format. From smashing the quickest fifty by an Indian woman (off just 23 balls) to breach the 2,500-run mark in T20s, Mandhana enjoyed a good run this year.

Mandhana left her mark on the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, the T20 Asia Cup 2022 and a memorable five-match home series against Australia towards the business end of a fruitful year. Mandhana's most exciting innings of 2022 came in the second T20I of the bilateral series against Australia in December.

In front of over 47,000 spectators, the highest turnout for a women's cricket match in India at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai, Mandhana smacked a 49-ball 79 while chasing Australia's 187/1. She was India's top-scorer in the match, taking the game to the end, as India set up a Super Over clash after levelling the scores at 187/5.

