SA await a last-minute call on Kagiso Rabada’s fitness ahead of the Guwahati Test, with bowling coach Piet Botha saying the next 24 hours will decide. The team is also banking on spinner Simon Harmer to exploit a new, unpredictable Barsapara pitch.

IND vs SA, Guwahati Test: On a humid November afternoon in Guwahati, South Africa’s camp wore a strange mix of calm and anticipation. Kagiso Rabada, the spearhead of their pace attack, was missing from training again — but no doors have been shut just yet. Bowling coach Piet Botha made it clear that the next 24 hours would decide whether one of world cricket’s finest fast bowlers takes the field in the second Test against India.

“We are monitoring Kagiso Rabada and we will take a call in the next 24 hours,” Botha told reporters, sounding cautious yet hopeful.

Rabada had missed the opening Test in Kolkata after suffering a rib injury during a training session, and his presence — especially on an unknown surface — could change the mood of the series.

New Ground, Unknown Behaviours

Guwahati has never hosted a Test match before. The Barsapara Stadium, more familiar with limited-overs cricket, now becomes the stage for a decisive encounter in this short two-match series.

“The wicket (in Guwahati) we are told is a good batting track. But a lot of difference happens in terms of whether you keep grass or not. With two days left we will have to wait to see whether it starts turning earlier,” Botha explained, acknowledging the unpredictability that awaits both teams.

For players, coaches, and viewers alike, this is cricket stepping into uncharted territory. No player has past Test match memory to lean on. No analyst has data ready. It is a fresh script waiting to be written.

Harmer Ready to Strike Again

If Rabada’s availability remains the biggest question, Simon Harmer’s readiness brings a measure of relief. The off-spinner was instrumental in South Africa’s memorable win in the first Test at Eden Gardens, and Botha was quick to confirm that there were no injury concerns surrounding him.

“No problems with Simon Harmer’s shoulder. If ball starts turning as early as it did in Kolkata, he will be dangerous with so many left-handers in the line up,” he said.

Harmer, much like the stadium he will bowl in, enjoys operating in conditions that reveal surprises. South Africa already inspected the surface, but the final character of the pitch still depends on the groundstaff.

“(We) had a look at it this morning. Still two days out, so it’s difficult to predict if they’re going to actually cut more grass or not. That will obviously make a difference,” Botha noted after the team’s outdoor nets session.