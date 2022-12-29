David Warner: 'Committed to playing ICC World Cup 2023; ready to quit if team management asks to'

David Warner might be in the twilight phase of his career. While he remains committed to playing for Australia in the 2023 ICC World Cup in India, he has admitted that he would hang up if the team management feels that it's time.

Image credit: Getty

On Thursday, volatile Australian opener David Warner conveyed that he remains "committed" to playing the ICC World Cup 2023 in India but will be ready to call it a day if the team management says "it's time". The 36-year-old, experiencing a protracted rough phase in Test cricket, muted his critics by hammering a double ton in his 100th Test during the Boxing Day second Test against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), as the hosts won it by an innings and 182 runs.

When questioned if the second Test versus Proteas was his final Boxing Day Test, the left-hander, who was the Man of the Match, sounded, "I'm committed to playing next year's World Cup. I will keep myself fit, try and keep scoring, but if they [the team management] do tap me on the back and say it's time, I'm ready [to hang up]."

