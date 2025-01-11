Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Revisiting top 5 Test innings of 'The Wall'

Rahul Dravid is currently fourth-leading run-getter in Tests, amassing 13288 runs, including 36 centuries and 63 fifties, at an average of 52.31 in 164 matches.

Former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid has turned 52 on Saturday, January 11. He is regarded as one of the greatest batters to have graced the game of cricket. After making his international debut for India against Sri Lanka in Singer Cup in 1996, Dravid went on to establish himself not only as an all-format player but also etched his name in the annals of cricket history, given his massive contribution to the game. Dravid was nicknamed ‘The Wall’ of Indian Cricket due to his exceptional ability to play long and patient innings that had often benefited the team. Rahul Dravid was extraordinary in both formats, but his performance in Test cricket had always stood out. On that note, let’s take a look at his top 5 Test innings of Dravid’s career

One of the Test innings ever played by Rahul Dravid was 233 in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide in 2003. His incredible innings helped India post 523 while trailing 33 runs to Australia’s 556 in the first innings. He formed a crucial 303-run partnership for the sixth wicket with VVS Laxman, who scored 148, to lift India from 84/5 to 388/5. Dravid also played a match-winning unbeaten innings of 72 of 170 balls to help India chase down a 230-run target set by India.

Another best Test innings by ‘The Wall’ of Indian Cricket is none other than 180-run innings against Australia in Kolkata in 2001. Rahul Dravid alongside VVS Laxman, with whom he shared an epic 376-run stand for the fifth, gave hard time to Australian bowlers by turning the match on its head. This partnership was instrumental as it allowed India to follow on and ultimately securing a historic victory, which ended Australia’s 16-match winning streak in Tests.

Rahul Dravid’s one of the highest rated innings in Test cricket is 270 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi in 2004. Facing the likes of Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Sami, and Danish Kaneria, Dravid showcased remarkable grit and resilience while playing a marathon innings. His knock helped India set a first innings total of 600 and the side pulled off historic innings victory, leading India’s first-ever Test series victory in Pakistan.

Rahul Dravid’s maiden Test tour of South Africa was an ideal, aggregating 277 runs in three Tests. However, his innings of 148 and 81 in the third Test played a huge role in avoiding a series whitewash for India at the hands of Proteas. Dravid’s 148-run knock, his maiden Test century, helped India set a total of 410 runs in the first innings. In India’s second innings batting, Dravid scored 81 before India declared at 266/8.

Rahul Dravid was often known for his ability to stand tall for India whenever the team was in perilous situations. One such innings was in the fourth Test of the series against West Indies in 2006. Dravid stepped up for India and played a gritty knock of 81 off 215 balls to help the side post 200 in the first innings. In the second innings, the batter scored 68 off 166 balls and India were bundled out for 171 while setting a 269-run target for West Indies. India won the match by 49 runs and clinched the series.

Rahul Dravid played his last Test against Australia in Adelaide in 2012. He is currently fourth-leading run-getter in Tests, amassing 13288 runs, including 36 centuries and 63 fifties, at an average of 52.31 in 164 matches. He holds record for the most balls faced (31,258 balls) and the most minutes played (44,152 minutes) in the history of Test Cricket.

