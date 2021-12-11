Happy Anniversary, Virushka: A brief look at their enchanting love story

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are among India's most beautiful cricketing couples. On Saturday, they celebrate their fourth marriage anniversary as we revisit their enchanting love story.

When it comes to one of India's most adorable and celebrated cricketing couples, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma happen to be on the top of the list. The couple has been a talking point for all the fans ever since their love story began, their marriage, and even now when they are a family.

The two tied the knot in 2017 while celebrating their fourth marriage anniversary on Saturday. However, their relationship began back in 2013. Therefore, they have marked their relationship for almost eight years, with a lifelong to go. Meanwhile, we take a look back at how it all began.

First meeting

In 2013, they met on a commercial shoot set for a shampoo brand. While Kohli was nervous, as Anushka walked in, he trolled her. Recalling what he had said, Kohli spoke on the In-Depth With Graham Bensinger show, "Didn't you get a higher pair of heels? Then she was like, 'excuse me', and then, I was like, 'No, I am just joking'. My joke became such a weird moment. I was such a fool, to be honest, but she was so confident."

The admission

A year later, while rumours were floating all around, Kohli confirmed the same. "We are not hiding anything. We are two normal young people in a relationship," he admitted. The two also made their first public appearance together during an Indian Super League (ISL) game for FC Goa, the franchise that Kohli co-owns.

Backing her and the personal life

A year later, when India lost in the semis of the ICC World Cup to Australia, some people took a jab at Anushka, blaming her for the defeat. Kohli went on to back her as he reacted on social media by noting, "The stuff that happened after the World Cup semi-final, the way people reacted towards my personal life and Anushka in particular, was really disrespectful. I want to put this out in public because at the human level, I was really hurt and wanted to express that for quite a long time."

Engagement rumours

The following year, in 2016, there were speculations of the two getting engaged. However, Kohli shut those rumours down by stating, "We aren't getting engaged, and if we were going to, we wouldn't hide it. Since news channels can't resist selling false rumours and keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion." In the meantime, they were spotted during the wedding of Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech.

The wedding year

In 2017, Kohli picture with Anushka on Valentine's Day went viral. He captioned the photo, "Every day is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make every day seem like one for me." Later, towards the end of the year, they eventually married in a quiet private ceremony. While they managed to stay put about it, they were spotted at the airport, as they were all leaving with their families, leading to the speculations. Later, the couple also organised a grand reception in Delhi and Mumbai.

A lovely Karwachauth

In 2019, during their Karwachouth celebrations, the couple were seen in an adorable picture shared by Kohli. "The ones who fast together laugh together," he captioned the post. All his fans liked the photo. The couple indeed looked a happy one and made for each other.

The ultimate gift - A daughter

In 2020, they announced that they were expecting their first child, thanks to the COVID lockdown, as cricket was put on a halt. In January 2021, they were gifted with a baby girl Vamika, making them a complete family.