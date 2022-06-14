BCCI pension revision: First-class players to get Rs 30000, Test players to earn Rs 60000

BCCI has reviewed its pensions for its former players. The First-Class players will now earn ₹30,000 per month, while the Test players will get ₹60,000 per month.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is one such private sporting organisation that looks after the well-being of its cricketers and ex-cricketers. It has the policy of giving out pensions for its retired former players of all categories. Recently, on Monday, the BCCI reviewed its pension scheme and has significantly increased the pensions of its former employees, including ex-cricketers and ex-umpires, which comes into effect from this month. The pension for the First-Class (FC) cricketers has been doubled, from ₹15,000 to ₹30,000. Meanwhile, the Test cricketers will earn ₹60,000 instead of ₹37,500. Also, those making ₹50,000 as pension will now receive ₹70,000.

Notably, the news comes on a day when the BCCI ensured a $6 billion media deal with the IPL Media Rights for the 2023-27 cycle. The former women international cricketers, who have earned ₹30,000 until now, will be receiving ₹52,500 hereon. The FC cricketers who had retired before 2003 and got ₹22,500 will now be getting ₹45,000. ALSO READ: IPL Media Rights 2023-27 - TV deal sold for INR 57.5 crore per game; digital goes for INR 48 crore

"I'm pleased to announce an increase in the monthly pension of former cricketers [men & women] and match officials. Around 900 personnel will avail of this benefit, and close to 75% of personnel will be beneficiaries of a 100% raise," BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated in a tweet.

On the same note, reigning BCCI president Sourav Ganguly added on Twitter, "It is extremely important that the financial well-being of our former cricketers is taken care of. The players remain the lifeline, and as a Board, it is our duty to be by their side once their playing days are over. The umpires have been unsung heroes, and the BCCI truly values their contribution." ALSO READ: IPL - Will number of matches increase for 2023-27 cycle?

