    David Beckham thanks UNICEF, Sachin Tendulkar for amazing ODI World Cup 2023 experience

    First Published Nov 16, 2023, 7:12 PM IST

    Football legend David Beckham and cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar, both distinguished UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, graced the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final between India and New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

    Star-Studded Encounter: Football legend David Beckham and cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar, both UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, were spotted together during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final between India and New Zealand in Mumbai.

    Global Icons Unite: The meeting showcased the coming together of two global sporting icons, with Beckham, renowned for his football career with England, Manchester United, and Real Madrid, catching up with the legendary cricketer Tendulkar.

    UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors: Both Beckham and Tendulkar hold the prestigious title of UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, exemplifying their commitment to humanitarian causes.

    Stadium Stroll: The duo took a stroll around the Wankhede Stadium, immersing themselves in the excitement of the semi-final match and receiving a warm reception from the enthusiastic crowd in a near-full stadium.

    Interaction with Players: Ahead of the crucial semi-final clash, Beckham engaged with players from both sides, sharing his experiences and insights in the world of sports.

    Pre-match Rituals: In a symbolic gesture, Beckham and Tendulkar posed with the Cricket World Cup trophy before the game, adding to the anticipation surrounding the semi-final.

    The report mentions that only four sides remain in contention for the World Cup, with India and New Zealand competing in the semi-final and Australia facing South Africa in Kolkata, setting the stage for the final showdown in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

    Road to the Final: The winners of the respective semi-final contests will vie for the coveted title in the final, creating heightened anticipation for the culmination of the Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad.

