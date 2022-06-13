IPL Media Rights 2023-27: TV deal sold for INR 57.5 crore per game; digital goes for INR 48 crore

The IPL Media Rights for the 2023-27 cycle have been sold for the Indian sub-continent. While the TV deal is worth ₹57.5 crore, the digital has fetched ₹48 crore.

The IPL Media Rights for the next five years, i.e. 2023-27 cycle, have been sold for the Indian sub-continent. As per reports, the deal is worth ₹57.5 crore for the television, while it is ₹48 crore for the digital platform. The E-Auction for the same began on Sunday and continued until Monday before the closing bid was submitted, which was just ₹50 lakh more than that on Sunday. As for the final count, it is ₹23,575 crore for TV and ₹20,500 crore for digital, worth ₹44,075 crore in total for 410 matches per season. The digital package did not witness any further bids on Monday, as it was closed on Sunday's amount.

Also, it has been reported that there have been separate winners for the two platforms. Meanwhile, the TV winner had the right to challenge the digital winner for an increment of ₹1 crore. However, the original digital winner retained the rights. At the same time, as per renowned journalist K Shrinivas Rao, Viacom has bagged the digital rights, which means Voot Select will be streaming the IPL matches until 2027.

ALSO READ: IPL - Will number of matches increase for 2023-27 cycle?

The winner of the TV deal is yet to be confirmed. Also, the official announcement regarding the same is expected from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) later on Monday. However, as KSR reports, Sony was desperate to get the TV deal, while Star India was eager to retain the digital rights Viacom has supposedly taken now.

Star India held both the TV and digital rights for the last five seasons, worth ₹16,347.50 crore. Sony had the TV rights for the first ten seasons of the IPL since 2008, which was worth ₹8,200 crore back then. Meanwhile, the auction for the special matches rights and the rest of the world rights are currently underway.