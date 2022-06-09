IPL: Will number of matches increase for 2023-27 cycle?

The IPL has seen an increase in its number of matches, thanks to the addition of two new sides. However, the matching quantity could increase further during the 2023-27 cycle.

When it comes to the Indian Premier League (IPL), it is undoubtedly the biggest domestic Twenty20 (T20) tournament globally. Interestingly, IPL 2022 expanded with the addition of a couple of new sides: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT), while the latter went on to become the eventual champion. As a result of the addition of these new teams, the number of matches in the tournament slightly increased. However, as the IPL is entering the 2023-27 cycle, reports suggest that the number of games could increase. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is also apparently planning on letting the broadcasters know as it prepares for new media rights for this cycle.

According to Cricbuzz, the matches will be increased after every two seasons, with the total number reaching 410 during this cycle. IPL 2023 and IPL 2024 are likely to have 74 matches, while IPL 2025 and IPL 2026 will increase the number of games to 84. Meanwhile, IPL 2027 could see the number of games being raised to 94, while the option of 84 matches would also be in place.

While the BCCI will ask the broadcasters to bid during the E-Auction for the new media rights as per 410 matches and not 370, it would be interesting to see how the matches are divided into 84 games. As for 94, it would be apparent that all ten sides play each other twice, the home and away format, which has been a regular format in the tournament.

In IPL 2022, the teams were divided into two virtual groups of five sides each. While the side played against the teams in its group twice, it was once against the four sides of the other group and twice against the remaining side. As for 84, it could be playing twice against each side in its group, followed by twice against two from the other group and once against the remaining three.

