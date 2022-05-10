Australia to tour India for 3 T20Is in September - Reports

India will participate in the ICC T20 World Cup later this year in Australia. Ahead of its warm-up, it will play Australia at home in three T20Is.

Image credit: Getty

We are again into a year of the ICC T20 World Cup (T20WC), as the 2022 edition will be played in Australia. After a pre-mature show in the 2021 edition in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where India was ousted in the group stage, India will aim for a stellar performance this time. Meanwhile, to warm up for the tournament, it will be playing the reigning world champion Australia at home in September.

Image credit: Getty

As per Fox Sports, Australia will be touring India in September for three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). Besides, Australia will also play some matches in the shortest format at home against Zimbabwe, New Zealand, West Indies and England. The T20WC will be played between October and November across seven venues. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: Getty

Australia will also be touring India next year, in February-March for a four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, India will be hosting South Africa for five T20Is next month before touring Ireland for a couple of T20Is and then moving to England in July for the remaining Test from the five-Test series last year, along with three T20Is and One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

Image credit: Getty