Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Australia to tour India for 3 T20Is in September - Reports

    First Published May 10, 2022, 1:52 PM IST

    India will participate in the ICC T20 World Cup later this year in Australia. Ahead of its warm-up, it will play Australia at home in three T20Is.

    Image credit: Getty

    We are again into a year of the ICC T20 World Cup (T20WC), as the 2022 edition will be played in Australia. After a pre-mature show in the 2021 edition in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where India was ousted in the group stage, India will aim for a stellar performance this time. Meanwhile, to warm up for the tournament, it will be playing the reigning world champion Australia at home in September.

    Image credit: Getty

    As per Fox Sports, Australia will be touring India in September for three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). Besides, Australia will also play some matches in the shortest format at home against Zimbabwe, New Zealand, West Indies and England. The T20WC will be played between October and November across seven venues.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    Australia will also be touring India next year, in February-March for a four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, India will be hosting South Africa for five T20Is next month before touring Ireland for a couple of T20Is and then moving to England in July for the remaining Test from the five-Test series last year, along with three T20Is and One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

    Image credit: Getty

    The last time India played Australia was back in 2020-21. It was a tour by India Down Under, where it won the Tests and T20Is, while it lost the ODIs. Interestingly, India currently happens to be the number one team in the shortest format, while Australia is placed fifth. Although Australia will not be the favourite while touring India, it would certainly be the one during the T20WC in its backyard in October-November, as it looks to become the first host nation to win the title and the first to successfully defend it.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022: 'Third class' umpiring trends after Rohit Sharma's controversial dismissal mars KKR's win over MI snt

    IPL 2022: 'Third class' umpiring trends after Rohit Sharma's controversial dismissal mars KKR's win over MI

    IPL 2022: MI fans wish Suryakumar Yadav speedy recovery after injury rules batter out of season snt

    IPL 2022: MI fans wish Suryakumar Yadav speedy recovery after injury rules batter out of season

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 MI vs KKR mumbai-kolkata Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs KKR: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs DC: Twitter erupts as Devon Conway-powered all-round Chennai Super Kings annihilates Delhi Capitals-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs DC: Twitter erupts as Conway-powered all-round Chennai annihilates Delhi

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 Fans mourn as Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB win over SunRisers Hyderabad SRH knocks Mumbai Indians MI out of playoffs race-ayh

    IPL 2022: Fans mourn as RCB's win over SRH knocks MI out of playoffs race

    Recent Stories

    Who is Yoon Seok-yeol South Korea s controversial new president gcw

    Who is Yoon Seok-yeol, South Korea's controversial new president?

    Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passes away 5 facts that made the santoor player a true legend gcw

    Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passes away: 5 facts that made the santoor player a true legend

    UPSC civil services prelims admit cards 2022 released, learn to download - adt

    UPSC civil services prelims admit cards 2022 released, learn to download

    KGF Chapter 2: Andhra Pradesh man dies while watching Yash's superhit film; read details RBA

    KGF: Chapter 2: Man dies while watching Yash's superhit film; read details

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah reveals if he is affected by the noise outside-ayh

    IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah reveals if he is affected by the "noise outside"

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon