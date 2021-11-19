AB de Villiers retires from cricket: Here's how the cricketers reacted

AB de Villiers has ended his playing career after announcing his retirement on Friday. In the meantime, cricketers from across the world wished him on his future endeavours.

After nearly two decades, AB de Villiers has finally decided to bid goodbye to the sport of cricket. The explosive South African batter who terrorised the bowlers and entertained his fans with clean and flawless hittings has decided to hang up his boots from all forms of cricket. Consequently, it has also ended his decade-long association with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Following his announcement, Twitter was gloomy throughout. Most fans and critics deemed it the end of an era, while the Protea had already announced his retirement from international cricket in 2018. Although he had contemplated on making a comeback sometime earlier, he eventually decided against it. Meanwhile, we present some of the reactions from the cricketers on his retirement.

Virat Kohli: To the best player of our times and the most inspirational person I've met, you can be very proud of what you've done and what you've given to RCB, my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be.

Glenn Maxwell: Glad I got to share the field with one of the greatest players of all time, and an amazing human too!! Changed cricket forever 🙌 #legend.

Faf du Plessis: Well done @ABdeVilliers17 on a special career. I've been extremely lucky to be on the same cricket field as you. The game will not be the same without you. The greatest player I have played with.🐐

Rashid Khan: Definitely a kind of relief for myself and all the bowlers. Thank you soo much for the great memories and inspiring soo many of youngsters, including me. We will definitely Miss you, Mr 360 @abdevilliers17 ????🙌🏻🙌🏻

VVS Laxman: Congratulations on a fabulous career, @ABdeVilliers17. One of the true modern-day greats and an inspiration for so many. Wish you the very best in your second innings.

Michael Vaughan: Absolutely loved watching @ABdeVilliers17 play the game.. You could argue across all formats that he was as good on the eye of anyone who has played the game .. #ABDevilliers #Legend