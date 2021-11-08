India records 11,451 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate stands at 98.24 per cent

According to the ministry, active cases account for 0.42 per cent of total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.24 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

According to data issued by the Ministry of Health on Monday, India registered 11,451 new COVID-19 cases and 266 fatalities in the last 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 3,43,66,987 total death toll to 4,61,057. The country also registered 13,204 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,37,63,104. In 24 hours, the overall active number of COVID-19 patients decreased by 2,019 instances. There are now 1,42,826 active coronavirus infections in the nation.

As per the ministry, active cases account for 0.42 per cent of overall infections, the lowest level since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.24%, the greatest level since March 2020. Meanwhile, in the previous 24 hours, a total of 8,70,058 samples were examined. In addition, India has provided a total of 23,84,096 dosages in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,08,47,23,042.

The daily positivity rate - the number of persons who test positive for every 100 Covid tests performed - is 1.32 per cent, and it has been less than 2% for the previous 35 days. Kerala has the newest infections in the previous 24 hours, at 7,124, the most of any state. For several weeks, the southern state has had the largest spike in the country. So far, it has registered 50,15,505 total instances.