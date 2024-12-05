West Bengal DA protesters make BOLD move: Government faces Supreme Court battle

The West Bengal government is likely to face significant challenges in the Supreme Court in the ongoing case concerning outstanding dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees. Protesters are planning a strategic legal move that could put the government in a difficult position in the new year.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 1:44 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 1:44 PM IST

The legal complexities of the DA case are once again in the spotlight. The case is scheduled for a hearing in the Supreme Court on January 7.

article_image2

The case primarily concerns the payment of outstanding DA under the Fifth Pay Commission. Bengal's DA protesters are planning a significant move in this matter.

article_image3

The DA case originated in 2016, progressing from the SAT to the Calcutta High Court and now to the Supreme Court. In December 2022, the state government filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court.

article_image4

The Calcutta High Court had previously ruled that all outstanding DA must be paid within three months. The state government challenged this ruling and appealed to the Supreme Court.

article_image5

Protesters are actively preparing to engage in the legal battle. Their organization is assembling a team of skilled lawyers for the DA case.

article_image6

State government employees currently receive DA under the Sixth Pay Commission, with a 14% DA. However, the legal complexities surrounding the outstanding DA under the Fifth Pay Commission remain unresolved.

