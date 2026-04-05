UPTET Teacher Salary: How Much Do UP Govt Teachers Earn? Full Details Inside
UPTET-qualified teachers in Uttar Pradesh earn ₹37,000-₹45,000 monthly after training, with added allowances. Salaries vary by level, while trainees receive about ₹7,300 before full pay begins.
UPTET Salary 2026
UPTET Primary and Upper Primary Teachers
A UPTET teacher's salary differs based on the class level they teach. Primary teachers (Classes 1-5) get a basic pay from ₹9,300 to ₹35,400. Upper primary teachers (Classes 6-8) receive a basic pay from ₹9,300 to ₹44,900. This means a higher class level gets you a higher salary. The grade pay is also different, which affects the total income.
Also read: CBSE Introduces 3-Language Policy for Classes 6 to 10: What Students and Parents Need to Know
Teacher Allowances
UPTET Teacher Training
UPTET Teacher Salary Increment
The current salary is based on the 7th Pay Commission. However, if the 8th Pay Commission is implemented in the future, salaries could see another significant increase. Apart from this, a UPTET teacher's income also grows with promotions, experience, and changes in government regulations.
Also read: Govt Jobs April 2026: Over 3000 Vacancies in Army, Navy, SSB for 10th Pass Candidates
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