UP Board Exams 2024: Did you know over 3 lakh students were absent on first day?

UP Board has implemented strict measures and 3 lakh students were absent on first day. The measures included ID cards with barcodes combat cheating in UP board exams.

The UP Board's high school and intermediate exams began with unprecedented strictness to curb cheating, leading to over 3 lakh students skipping the exams on the first day. The use of barcode-equipped ID cards for room inspectors was one of the measures, along with increased police and CCTV surveillance and online monitoring of testing facilities at several levels.

Approximately 3,33,541 applicants were missing on the first day, spanning both shifts. Five cheating incidents were reported, with subsequent actions taken against the offenders, including fake candidates and a centre administrator. Recognising the necessity for heightened vigilance, the UP Board undertook additional initiatives to deter cheating. The unprecedented use of ID cards with barcodes for teachers aimed at thwarting fake room inspectors.



Furthermore, strict supervision was observed in sensitive examination centres, supported by the deployment of CCTV cameras with voice recorders. The UP Police's intensified presence in sensitive and highly sensitive examination centres further underscored the commitment to ensuring exam integrity.

For the first time this year, the Council of Secondary Education, Headquarters Prayagraj, and all five of the Council's regional offices set up command and control rooms to perform online intense surveillance of strong rooms and examination centers in order to guarantee the security of question papers. To monitor test centers online, a command and control room was set up at the Vidya Samiksha Kendra building in Lucknow. The UP Board’s Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) exams, which began on Thursday, will conclude on March 9 this year. Additionally, 4,02,054 of the 56,94,768 registered students did not show up for their exams on the first day in 2023. The UP board 2024 Class 10 and 12 exams have been divided into two shifts. The first shift included Hindi and Elementary Hindi papers for Class 10 and Military Science for Class 12, while the second shift included a Commerce paper for Class 10 and a Hindi, General Hindi paper for Class 12.

