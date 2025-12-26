Top Tricky Questions in UPSC Interviews Every Candidate Should Know
UPSC interviews feature tricky questions designed to test candidates’ thinking ability, clarity, and presence of mind, requiring careful reasoning and thoughtful answers to evaluate problem-solving and analytical skills effectively.
The sun rises in the east, so where does the moon rise from?
Answer: Just like the sun, the moon also rises in the east and sets in the west. This happens because of the Earth's rotation.
What is the difference between mind and brain?
Answer: The brain is a physical organ for thinking and decision-making. The mind is tied to emotions, desires, and our inner voice. Simply put, the brain reasons, and the mind feels.
In cricket, which ball can't you play?
Answer: In cricket, a 'no-ball' is a delivery that isn't considered a legal ball according to the rules, so it's not truly 'played' in the proper sense.
Why is the moon called 'mama' (maternal uncle), not 'fufa' (paternal uncle)?
Answer: In Indian culture, 'mama' (maternal uncle) is a child's closest, most loving relative. Folklore portrays the moon as a friendly companion. This emotional link is why it's called 'mama'.
Why is water wet?
Answer: Water isn't wet itself; it makes other things wet. When water touches a surface, its particles stick, creating a feeling of moisture. We call this experience wetness.
