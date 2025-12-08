Govt Recruitment December 2025: Top 5 Job Notifications for 10th Pass to Graduates
Sarkari Naukri December 2025 offers major government job opportunities from 10th pass to graduates. SSC GD, Assam Police, UP Police Operator, RRB NTPC, and SBI have opened vacancies with key dates and qualifications.
5 Big Government Vacancies in December 2025
December 2025 is a big month for job seekers. Major departments have openings for 10th pass, 12th pass, and graduates. Here are the top 5 government jobs you can apply for now.
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026
SSC GD Constable is a huge opportunity with over 25k posts for 10th pass candidates. Last date is Dec 31, 2025. Selection includes CBT, physical tests, and medical exams.
Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025-26
Assam Police is hiring for 1,715 constable posts. Known for its fast and fair process, applications are open from Dec 16, 2025, to Jan 16, 2026. Apply at slprbassam.in.
UP Police Assistant Operator (Radio Cadre) Recruitment 2025
UP Police has a technical opening for 44 Assistant Operators. It's a great chance for those with radio skills. Last date is Jan 2, 2026. Apply online at uppbpb.gov.in.
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025
RRB NTPC is highly anticipated for its job stability. With around 8,868 vacancies for 12th pass and graduates, the notification is out and forms will open soon. Apply at rrbapply.gov.in.
SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment 2025
SBI is hiring 996 Specialist Cadre Officers. A great chance for graduates in the banking sector. Last date is Dec 23, 2025. Selection is based on an interview. Apply at sbi.co.inhttps://sbi.co.in/redirect/.
