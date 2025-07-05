Tamil Nadu fills 2,569 vacant posts in municipal administration department
Tamil Nadu's Municipal Administration Department has filled 2569 vacancies. The list of candidates selected through written and oral exams has been released.
| Published : Jul 05 2025, 10:57 AM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
14
Image Credit : our own
Employment in Tamil Nadu
Many people graduate every year and go to many places looking for jobs. In that way, the government is implementing various schemes to provide jobs in private and government sectors. Accordingly, agreements are being made with foreign companies to create employment through the private sector.
24
Image Credit : our own
Government jobs
Also, candidates study day and night to join government jobs and get government jobs through the government employee examination. For this, the Tamil Nadu government is also providing free training. In this situation, the details of the employees selected in the municipal administration department have been released. In this regard, the Municipal Administration Directorate has issued a notification,
34
Image Credit : Asianet News
Employee selection in municipal department
A notification was issued on 02.02.2024 to fill 2569 vacancies of technical posts like Assistant Engineer / Junior Engineer, Assistant Engineer (Project), Draftsman, Public Works Supervisor, Work Inspector, Technical Assistant, Town Planning Inspector and Sanitary Inspector under the Municipal Administration and Drinking Water Supply Department. Written examinations were conducted for the candidates who applied for these posts through Anna University, Chennai on 29.06.2024, 30.06.2024 and 06.07.2024.
44
Image Credit : social media
Release of details of selected employees
Interviews were conducted for the candidates who passed this exam by the examination committee at Anna University in October 2024, and a rank list was prepared based on the marks obtained and community rotation and released on 24.02.2025.
According to the rank list, counseling has been conducted for the selected candidates and posts have been allocated department-wise. The list of those selected through the above direct selection has been uploaded on the website https://tnmaws.ucanapply.com.
Top Stories