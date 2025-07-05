Image Credit : social media

Interviews were conducted for the candidates who passed this exam by the examination committee at Anna University in October 2024, and a rank list was prepared based on the marks obtained and community rotation and released on 24.02.2025.

According to the rank list, counseling has been conducted for the selected candidates and posts have been allocated department-wise. The list of those selected through the above direct selection has been uploaded on the website https://tnmaws.ucanapply.com.