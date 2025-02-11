Tamil Nadu Class 11, 12 Public Exam 2024: Hall ticket release date announced

The Directorate of Examinations in Tamil Nadu has released an important announcement for students appearing for the Class 11 and 12 public examinations. The hall ticket release date has been announced.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 9:28 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Public Exam Announcement

Public exams for Class 10, 11, and 12 standards are conducted annually in Tamil Nadu. The School Education Department announced the exam dates for 2024-25 in October of last year. The 12th-grade practical exams began on February 7.

article_image2

Exam Department Announcement

The Directorate of Examinations has announced the hall ticket release dates for the Class 11 and 12 public exams. The hall tickets for 12th-grade students will be released on February 17, and for Class 11 grade on February 19.

article_image3

How to Download Hall Tickets

Headmasters can download the hall tickets from the website https://www.dge.tn.gov.in/. Instructions will be provided to all headmasters by the respective district chief education officers.

article_image4

Private Candidate Hall Tickets

Hall tickets for private candidates appearing for the 10th, 11th, and 12th public exams will be released on February 14th. Private candidates can download their hall tickets from www.dge.tn.gov.in. A single hall ticket will be issued for both Plus 1 (Arrear) and Plus 2 exams.

