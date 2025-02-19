St. John to Raja Arabic: 10 Fake Universities to avoid in India

The UGC has listed fake universities in seven states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh. These unaccredited institutions cannot award valid degrees. Students should exercise caution.

Fake Universities List

The UGC has listed fake universities in 7 states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh, with Delhi leading the list. These unaccredited institutions cannot grant valid degrees. Let's explore some universities flagged as fake by the UGC. Christ New Testament Deemed University operating from two addresses in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, has been identified as fake by the UGC. The Indian Bible Open University, located in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, has been declared a fraudulent institution by the UGC. Prospective students are advised to seek accredited universities.

AIIPHS State Government University

AIIPHS State Government University, located in Delhi, has been identified as a fake institution. It operates from Kh. No. 608-609, Sant Kripal Singh Public Trust Building, Near BDO Office, Alipur, Delhi-110036. Commercial University Ltd., located in Daryaganj, Delhi, is included in the UGC's list of fake universities. The UGC has urged the public to avoid any association with this unaccredited institution and exercise caution. Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, located in Gokak, Belgaum, Karnataka, is another institution declared fake by the UGC. This university lacks legal status to offer education, and students should explore accredited alternatives.

St. John’s University

St. John’s University, operating from Kishanattam, Kerala, has been flagged as a fake university by the UGC. Students should be cautious when considering this institution, as it lacks the necessary accreditation to award degrees. International Islamic Prophetic Medical University (IIUPM) in Kunnamangalam, Kozhikode, Kerala-673571, is listed as fake by the UGC. This institution, which claims to offer education in alternative medicine, does not hold valid university status.

Raja Arabic University

Raja Arabic University, located in Nagpur, Maharashtra, is considered a fake institution by the UGC. It is crucial for students to verify an institution's accreditation status before engaging in any educational programs. Sri Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, based in Puducherry, has been identified as a fraudulent educational institution by the UGC. It operates at No. 186, Thilaspettai, Vazhudavoor Road, Puducherry-605009, and is not recognized as a legitimate educational institution.

Institute of Alternative Medicine

The Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, located in Kolkata at 8-A, Diamond Harbour Road, Builtech Inn, 2nd Floor, Thakurpukur-700063, is listed as a fake institution. It lacks the legal credentials to grant degrees.

