Government Internship Alert: Career Opportunity at Sports Ministry with ₹20,000 Stipend
Sports Ministry Internship offers youth a career opportunity in sports with a ₹20,000 monthly stipend. Work with the Sports Ministry, SAI, and NDTL. Check eligibility, application process, and selection details.
The government is offering a chance to build a career in sports
If you want a career in sports, this is for you. The Sports Ministry has a new internship for youth. Interns will work directly with the government and be part of India's sports system.
Why was the sports internship started?
The government believes sports strength isn't just players, but also management, science, and policy experts. This internship trains youth in sports administration and policy making.
Where and with whom will you get to work?
Selected interns will work with the Sports Ministry, SAI, NADA, and NDTL. Interns will gain experience from the ground level up to the policy level, getting a full view of the system.
20+ sports career options at once
This internship offers work in many fields: sports management, science, event management, media, data analytics, IT, anti-doping, and legal. All interns get training and mentorship.
Who can apply for the sports internship?
A golden chance for students! Undergrad and postgrad students can apply. Priority is for those in sports, physical education, policy, and science. Selection is merit-based on marks.
Sports Internship: Salary, seats, and application date
This internship has 452 seats annually. Each intern gets a ₹20,000 monthly stipend. Applications are accepted online twice a year, in January and July, through the official portal.
