RRB Recruitment Alert: Over 1,000 vacancies announced, apply by February 6

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a recruitment notification for various posts in Indian Railways. The online registration process for these posts has commenced. Eligible candidates can apply until February 6, 2025. A total of 1,036 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website rrbapply.gov.in.

Vacancy Details The recruitment process, under the title RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (RRB MI), offers positions such as Junior Stenographer, Junior Translator, Welfare Inspector, Chief Law Assistant, Cook, PGT, TGT, Physical Training Instructor (Male & Female), Assistant Mistress (Junior School), Music Mistress, Dance Mistress, Laboratory Assistant (School), Head Cook, and Fingerprint Examiner.

Age Limit: Applicants must be at least 18 years old. The maximum age limit varies based on the specific position, with a maximum of 48 years. Candidates should have completed 12th grade, graduation, or post-graduation, depending on the position's requirements. Those awaiting final results must have passed before the application deadline.

How to Apply: Follow these steps to complete your application for RRB Ministerial and Isolated Recruitment 2025: Step 1: Visit the official RRB website at www.rrbapply.gov.in. Step 2: Complete the one-time registration process to create a personal username and password. Step 3: Log in using your username and password. Step 4: Click the link titled “Apply for RRB Ministerial and Isolated Category Teachers Vacancy 2025.” Step 5: Fill out the application form with accurate personal, educational, and professional details, then submit. Step 6: Download the completed application form and keep a printed copy for future reference.

Selection Process The recruitment process for RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories involves a single-stage Computer Based Test (CBT), followed by a Stenography Skill Test (SST), Translation Test (TT), Performance Test (PT), or Teaching Skill Test (TST), depending on the specific post. After completing these stages, candidates must undergo document verification and a medical examination to finalize the selection process. See the official notification for more details.

