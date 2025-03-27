Prime Minister Internship Scheme: Earn Rs 5,000/month – Apply before March 31!

Read Full Gallery

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme offers ₹5,000 per month to eligible candidates. Apply online by March 31st to gain real-world experience and boost your career.

Project

There is a scheme of the central government. Eligible candidates can get ₹5,000 every month by applying there and it is called Prime Minister Internship Scheme.

Application deadline

The application deadline for this scheme ends on March 31. That is, you can apply until next week's Monday.

Apply online

How to apply?

To apply for this scheme, you have to apply on the official website pminternship.mca.gov.in.

According to the central government's website, the beneficiaries of this scheme are the young generation of the country. This scheme will make the youth of India self-reliant by giving them real-world experience.