user
user icon

Prime Minister Internship Scheme: Earn Rs 5,000/month – Apply before March 31!

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme offers ₹5,000 per month to eligible candidates. Apply online by March 31st to gain real-world experience and boost your career.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 27, 2025, 5:07 PM IST

Project

There is a scheme of the central government. Eligible candidates can get ₹5,000 every month by applying there and it is called Prime Minister Internship Scheme. You can get ₹5,000 per month by applying to this scheme.

article_image2

Application deadline

The application deadline for this scheme ends on March 31. That is, you can apply until next week's Monday.


article_image3

Apply online

How to apply?

To apply for this scheme, you have to apply on the official website pminternship.mca.gov.in.

According to the central government's website, the beneficiaries of this scheme are the young generation of the country. This scheme will make the youth of India self-reliant by giving them real-world experience.

article_image4

Applicant's eligibility

The applicant must be a citizen of this country. Must have a bachelor's degree. If undergraduate students can also apply for this scheme. The aim of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme is to make the modern generation work-ready or to train them.

article_image5

Application process

What is the application process?

  • First you have to go to the official website pminternship.mca.gov.in.
  • Click on the Register link on the homepage.
  • After this you will be redirected to another website.
article_image6
  • Submit by entering the registration details.
  • A resume will be created on the portal based on the information provided by the candidate.
  • Here you can apply for 5 internship opportunities according to location, sector, functional role, qualification.
article_image7

What is the Eligibility?

  • Candidate must have passed 10th, 12th, ITI, Polytechnic or Diploma course.
  • Candidates who have passed secondary and ITI in specific trades will also be eligible.
  • Must have a diploma from an AICTE recognized institution including intermediate.
  • Graduates from UGC or AICTE recognized institutions will also be considered eligible.
  • Candidate must be between 18 to 24 years of age.
article_image8

Advantage

  • Selected candidates in this scheme will get a monthly stipend of ₹5,000 for doing internship.
  • Will get a lump sum of ₹6,000.
  • Will get real world work experience.
  • In this scheme, internship will be conducted in 500 companies in the country for 12 months.
For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Auto driver's daughter Roshni Kumari defies odds to top Bihar Class 12 commerce exams; WATCH celebrations snt

Auto driver's daughter Roshni Kumari defies odds to top Bihar Class 12 commerce exams; WATCH celebrations

QS World University Rankings 2025: MIT Ranked No 1 Globally, IIT Bombay Best in India at 118 iwh

QS World University Rankings 2025: MIT Ranked No 1 Globally, IIT Bombay Best in India at 118

SWAYAM free online courses: Who can apply, what's offered and how to register AJR

SWAYAM free online courses: Who can apply, what's offered and how to register

PhD at 21, IIT professor at 22 - Bihar man now struggles for job at 37 Tathagat Avatar Tulsi iwh

PhD at 21, IIT professor at 22 - Bihar man now struggles for job at 37

AIBE 19 Result: All India Bar Examination result to be declared soon, check how to download scorecard iwh

AIBE 19 Result: All India Bar Examination result to be declared soon, check how to download scorecard

Recent Stories

Kim Sae Ron's friend accuses Kim Soo Hyun of cheating, mistreatment, betrayal; deets inside MEG

Kim Sae Ron's friend accuses Kim Soo Hyun of cheating, mistreatment, betrayal; deets inside

Boxer Saweety, seen attacking husband in video, claims he's interested in men, cries abuse in new video (WATCH) shk

Boxer Saweety, seen attacking husband in video, claims he's interested in men, cries abuse in new video| WATCH

Trump's 25% tariff on auto components import may divert orders to India: FIEO shk

Trump's 25% tariff on auto components import may divert orders to India: FIEO

Rs 1.45 lakh per day! Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid fights costly condition to attend Parliament ddr

Rs 1.45 lakh per day! Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid fights costly condition to attend Parliament

Is Prabhas set to marry businessman's daughter from Hyderabad? Here's what we know NTI

Is Prabhas set to marry businessman's daughter from Hyderabad? Here's what we know

Recent Videos

Clashes Outside Odisha Assembly: 12 Cops Injured as Protesters Breach Barricades | Asianet Newsable

Clashes Outside Odisha Assembly: 12 Cops Injured as Protesters Breach Barricades | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | 'I Dig Black': Sarada Muraleedharan Calls Out Skin Colour Bias in VIRAL Post

Kerala Pulse | 'I Dig Black': Sarada Muraleedharan Calls Out Skin Colour Bias in VIRAL Post

Video Icon
'We Don’t Hate Hindi; Our Duty to Protect Mother Tongue': DMK MP T Siva on 3-Language Policy

'We Don’t Hate Hindi; Our Duty to Protect Mother Tongue': DMK MP T Siva on 3-Language Policy

Video Icon
'When You Pay Peanuts, You Get Monkeys': Sudha Murthy Raises Teacher’s Salary Issue in RS

'When You Pay Peanuts, You Get Monkeys': Sudha Murthy Raises Teacher’s Salary Issue in RS

Video Icon
Chaos in Bhubaneswar: Congress Workers Protest Odisha MLAs' Suspension, Water Cannons Deployed!

Chaos in Bhubaneswar: Congress Workers Protest Odisha MLAs' Suspension, Water Cannons Deployed!

Video Icon