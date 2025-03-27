Prime Minister Internship Scheme: Earn Rs 5,000/month – Apply before March 31!
The Prime Minister Internship Scheme offers ₹5,000 per month to eligible candidates. Apply online by March 31st to gain real-world experience and boost your career.
Project
There is a scheme of the central government. Eligible candidates can get ₹5,000 every month by applying there and it is called Prime Minister Internship Scheme. You can get ₹5,000 per month by applying to this scheme.
Application deadline
The application deadline for this scheme ends on March 31. That is, you can apply until next week's Monday.
Apply online
How to apply?
To apply for this scheme, you have to apply on the official website pminternship.mca.gov.in.
According to the central government's website, the beneficiaries of this scheme are the young generation of the country. This scheme will make the youth of India self-reliant by giving them real-world experience.
Applicant's eligibility
The applicant must be a citizen of this country. Must have a bachelor's degree. If undergraduate students can also apply for this scheme. The aim of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme is to make the modern generation work-ready or to train them.
Application process
What is the application process?
- First you have to go to the official website pminternship.mca.gov.in.
- Click on the Register link on the homepage.
- After this you will be redirected to another website.
- Submit by entering the registration details.
- A resume will be created on the portal based on the information provided by the candidate.
- Here you can apply for 5 internship opportunities according to location, sector, functional role, qualification.
What is the Eligibility?
- Candidate must have passed 10th, 12th, ITI, Polytechnic or Diploma course.
- Candidates who have passed secondary and ITI in specific trades will also be eligible.
- Must have a diploma from an AICTE recognized institution including intermediate.
- Graduates from UGC or AICTE recognized institutions will also be considered eligible.
- Candidate must be between 18 to 24 years of age.
Advantage
- Selected candidates in this scheme will get a monthly stipend of ₹5,000 for doing internship.
- Will get a lump sum of ₹6,000.
- Will get real world work experience.
- In this scheme, internship will be conducted in 500 companies in the country for 12 months.