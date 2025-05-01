Over 27 Lakh Candidates Apply for 50,000 Peon Vacancies in Rajasthan
Over 27 lakh candidates, including MBA and BTech graduates, applied for 50,000 peon positions in Rajasthan, highlighting the unemployment crisis in the state.
| Published : May 01 2025, 10:52 AM
Government jobs are in high demand due to unemployment. 27 lakh applied for 50,000 peon jobs, including MBA and BTech graduates.
Image Credit : Getty
Rajasthan government announced recruitment for 53,749 peon positions. They received a staggering 27 lakh applications online.
PhD, MEd, MBA, MSc graduates applied, highlighting Rajasthan's unemployment. Coaching centers are preparing candidates for peon jobs.
Some applicants left private sector jobs for government peon positions, seeking stability. This influx created challenges for the recruitment department.
Many applicants are recent graduates, reflecting Rajasthan's job crisis. Shortlisting from 27 lakh applications is a challenge.
The website crashed due to the high volume of applications, especially during the final hour, preventing some from applying.
Rajasthan has over 18 lakh registered unemployed, with unofficial figures exceeding 30 lakh. Managing this volume of applications is a major issue.
