- Learn Data Science for Free: Harvard, MIT, and Google Offer Online Courses with Certificates
Thinking of a data science career? Learn for free! Top universities like Harvard, Google, and MIT offer online data science courses, some with certificates upon completion.
Free Data Science Courses from Harvard, IBM, Google, and MIT
Dreaming of a data science career? No need for expensive fees! Top universities and tech giants like Harvard, IBM, Google, and MIT offer free courses. Learn data extraction, usage, new technologies, and even some basic AI training.
Harvard's Intro to Data Science with Python
Harvard's 8-week online course covers data science basics using Python. Learn regression, classification models, machine learning, data visualization, and libraries like Pandas, Numpy, and Matplotlib. Free course, paid certificate.
IBM's Data Science Course
IBM SkillsBuild's beginner-friendly course covers data basics with real-world examples. This 20-hour course teaches data cleaning, analysis, visualization, and tools like IBM Watson Studio. Earn a digital badge upon completion.
Cisco's Intro to Data Science
Cisco Networking Academy's course for aspiring tech professionals covers data types, collection, and basic analysis. Learn how data is used in healthcare, finance, and cybersecurity.
MIT's Open Courseware
MIT's "Intro to Computational Thinking & Data Science" suits those with limited programming knowledge. Learn simulation, optimization, and statistical analysis using Python. Includes lectures, problem sets, and a final exam.
Google Cloud's Data Science Platform
Google Cloud offers a platform for learning data processing, analysis, and machine learning model creation. Learn BigQuery, Vertex AI, and Looker Studio. Resources for all levels, from beginner to advanced.