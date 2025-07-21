Image Credit : Getty

If the interviewer struggles to explain the job responsibilities or gives vague answers about what you’ll actually be doing, take note. A lack of clarity could mean the role is constantly changing, disorganised, or that they’re unsure of what they really need.

If you ask why the role is vacant and they mention that several people have left recently without explaining why, it’s worth being cautious. High turnover can be a sign of poor management or a toxic work environment.