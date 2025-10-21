English

Google's Big Offer: Learn Top 5 AI Courses for Free

career Oct 21 2025
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Getty
Learning AI Skills is Now Essential for Every Professional and Student

AI is employed everywhere, from commercial choices to smart daily routines. Everyone must develop AI capabilities now, both professionals and students.

Image credits: Getty
Google Has Launched 5 Excellent AI Courses and Training Programs

Understanding this need, Google has launched 5 excellent AI courses and training programs designed for all types of learners, whether they are students, teachers, or entrepreneurs.

Image credits: Getty
All Courses are Online and Flexible

According to Google, these are all flexible online courses that anyone can complete at their own convenience. Learn about these 5 courses in detail.

Image credits: Getty
Learn to Create Correct Prompts in 6 Hours (Prompting Essentials)

This course teaches how to construct prompts to improve AI outcomes. Google experts teach prompt creation in this 6-hour free online course.

Image credits: Getty
AI Essentials for Speeding Up Daily Tasks and New Ideas

This is a 5-hour self-paced program designed for people in every industry. Here you will learn how AI can speed up your daily tasks and provide new ideas.

Image credits: Getty
Special AI for Small Businesses for Small Entrepreneurs

This course is for small entrepreneurs. Experts teach how AI tools can help grow a business. Work on real business problems and their solutions are taught.

Image credits: freepik
Generative AI for Educators with Gemini for Teachers

This course is for teachers who want to make classroom activities more creative. This 2-hour training program teaches how Google's Gemini can make your teaching easier.

Image credits: freepik
Training Program for Students: AI for Students

This training program is designed for students so they can learn how AI can help with their schoolwork and career.

Image credits: freepik
Where to Register?

For detailed information about all these courses and for free registration, you can visit the official Grow with Google website.

Image credits: Getty

