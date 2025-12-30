High-Paying Central Govt Jobs 2026: Apply for Manager Posts at India AI
India AI and Digital India Corporation have announced high-paying Manager-level Central Government jobs for 2026 under the Ministry of Electronics. Eligible candidates can apply online before January 2026.
Job opportunities in technical positions
Leading organizations Digital India Corporation and India AI, under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, have released new job announcements for 2026. Key tech roles like Full Stack Developer, Software Developer, and Data Analyst are vacant at Digital India Corporation.
Priority for those with sufficient experience
Applicants need a B.E/B.Tech/MCA/CS degree. Experience in software design & data analysis is a plus. Pay at Digital India Corp is based on experience, from ₹6-10LPA to ₹12-20LPA.
Apply immediately
The salary is excellent, set according to Central Government rules based on qualifications and experience. Those interested must submit their applications by January 4 and 11, 2026.
Deputy Manager position at India AI
India AI has openings for Deputy Manager and other management roles. They seek graduates with tech and management skills. Pay is high, with Deputy Managers earning ₹60k-₹1.2L monthly.
This is a golden opportunity!
A B.E/B.Tech with an MBA is a plus. These roles offer great pay and benefits. Apply online by Jan 5, 2026. It's a golden chance for youth in tech under the central government.
Stay updated with the latest Education News and Career News, including exam notifications, results, admissions, and job alerts. Get expert tips on higher education, government exams, and skill development to boost your career growth. Explore updates on scholarships, study abroad opportunities, and recruitment trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in education and career planning.