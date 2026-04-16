Government Jobs: Apply Now for 15,000+ Vacancies Across India, Salaries Up to ₹1 Lakh
Over 15,000 government job vacancies are available in April 2026, offering salaries from ₹18,000 to over ₹1 lakh. Open to 10th pass to postgraduates, with applications now open or starting soon.
Latest Govt Jobs: Openings for 10th Pass to Postgraduates
These job openings have something for everyone, from 10th pass candidates to graduates and postgraduates. The application process has already started for some posts, while others will open on April 16, 2026. We advise candidates to check their eligibility and apply as soon as possible. Read on for all the vacancy details.
SSC Recruitment 2026 (3003 Posts)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced vacancies in various departments across the country under Selection Post Phase-14. This is a major recruitment drive for candidates who have passed their 10th, 12th, or have a graduation degree.
- Department: Staff Selection Commission
- Total Vacancies: 3003 posts
- Eligibility: 10th/12th/Graduation
- Age Limit: 18-35 years
- Salary: ₹18,000 - ₹81,000+
- Last Date to Apply: May 4, 2026
- Where to Apply: https://ssc.gov.in
Also read: 8th Pay Commission Jobs: No Exam, Salary Up to ₹1.80 Lakh! Work Just 6 Days a Month! Apply Now!
BRO Recruitment 2026 (899 Posts)
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is recruiting for posts related to road construction and maintenance in India's border areas. It's a good opportunity for both technical and non-technical candidates.
- Department: Border Roads Organisation
- Total Vacancies: 899 posts
- Eligibility: 10th / ITI / Diploma
- Age Limit: 18-27 years
- Salary: ₹19,900 - ₹63,200
- Applications Start: April 18, 2026
- Last Date to Apply: May 2026 (Tentative)
- Where to Apply: https://bro.gov.in
MPPCB Recruitment 2026 (28 Posts)
The Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board has announced vacancies for various environment-related roles. This recruitment is especially for candidates from Science and Engineering backgrounds.
- Department: Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board
- Total Vacancies: 28 posts
- Eligibility: BSc/Engineering
- Age Limit: 21-40 years
- Salary: ₹25,000 - ₹56,000
- Last Date to Apply: April 30, 2026
- Where to Apply: https://mpcb.mp.gov.in
Gujarat Teacher Recruitment 2026 (11,000+ Posts)
Gujarat has announced a massive recruitment drive for teacher positions. This is one of the biggest government recruitment drives of the year.
- Department: Gujarat State Primary Education Selection Committee (GSPESC)
- Total Vacancies: 11,000+ posts
- Eligibility: 12th Pass (HSC) from a recognised board, D.El.Ed/ D.El.Ed final year students can also apply, TET-1 pass is mandatory.
- Age Limit: 18-33 years
- Salary: ₹35,000 - ₹45,000+
- Applications Start From: April 15, 2026
- Last Date to Apply: April 24, 2026
- Where to Apply: vsb.dpegujarat.in
Himachal Teacher Recruitment (808 Posts)
This is a fantastic opportunity for young people who dream of becoming a teacher in Himachal Pradesh. The state is recruiting for several posts, including PGT and TGT.
- Department: Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog
- Total Vacancies: 808 posts
- Eligibility: Graduation + B.Ed/Post Graduation
- Age Limit: 18-45 years
- Salary: ₹35,000 - ₹1,10,000
- Applications Start: April 17, 2026
- Last Date to Apply: May 8, 2026
- Where to Apply: https://hprca.hp.gov.in
UPSC Recruitment 2026 (16 Posts)
The UPSC has announced officer-level vacancies in various departments. This is an excellent chance to get a high-level government job.
- Department: Union Public Service Commission
- Total Vacancies: 16 posts
- Eligibility: Graduation/Post Graduation
- Age Limit: 30–35 years
- Salary: ₹56,100 - ₹1,77,500
- Last Date to Apply: May 1, 2026
- Where to Apply: https://upsc.gov.in
Also read: Government Jobs After 40s and 50s: 5 Sarkari Naukri Options You Can Apply For
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