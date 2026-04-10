Government Jobs After 40s and 50s: 5 Sarkari Naukri Options You Can Apply For
Government jobs are still possible after 40, with roles in panchayats, administration, railways, postal services, and security forces. Many posts allow age limits up to 50, offering stability and good pay.
You can get a government job even at 50
Posts in Local Body/Panchayat Administration
First up, let's talk about jobs in local bodies or panchayat administration. The age limit for these posts is usually between 40 and 50 years. Candidates with a graduation degree or a relevant diploma are a good fit. The salary ranges from ₹35,000 to ₹50,000 per month, and you get priority if you have experience. You can find vacancies on the official websites of the respective state panchayat or municipality, and you have to apply through the district or municipal portal.
Also read: Sarkari Naukri: Over 10,000 Govt Jobs Open, Salaries up to ₹2 Lakh, Apply Now!
Assistant/Administrative Officer in State or Central Government
Next are the posts for Assistant or Administrative Officers in state or central governments. The age limit here is between 45 and 50 years. Candidates must have a graduation degree or a diploma. The salary can be anywhere from ₹40,000 to ₹60,000 per month.
The best part? There are special reservations and schemes for experienced candidates. You can easily find these vacancies on websites like www.sarkariresult.com or other government employment portals.
Railway Group C/D Posts
Post Office/Postal Service
Non-Gazetted Officer or Security Posts (Some posts in Police/Para Military)
Finally, let's look at non-gazetted officer or security posts, like some roles in the Police or Paramilitary forces. The age limit for these is 40 to 50 years. Candidates need a graduation degree or diploma and must meet the physical standards. The salary can be between ₹35,000 and ₹60,000. Candidates with experience and seniority are given special preference. You can find information on these vacancies on state police or central government employment portals.
Pro Tip: To stay updated on government job opportunities even after 50, you can follow government employment portals, state job portals, and the Employment News newspaper every month.
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