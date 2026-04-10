Next are the posts for Assistant or Administrative Officers in state or central governments. The age limit here is between 45 and 50 years. Candidates must have a graduation degree or a diploma. The salary can be anywhere from ₹40,000 to ₹60,000 per month.

The best part? There are special reservations and schemes for experienced candidates. You can easily find these vacancies on websites like www.sarkariresult.com or other government employment portals.