NCERT offers a free online physics course for 12th-grade students. It includes video lectures, downloadable study materials, and quizzes, allowing students to learn from home. Find out about registration details and key features.
Free NCERT Physics Classes for 12th Graders
If you're a 12th grader struggling with physics or can't afford expensive tutoring, NCERT has a great opportunity for you. Now, 12th-grade students can take a free online physics classes from home.
Where to find NCERT's free online physics course
The course is available on the government's SWAYAM portal. It's designed by top educators to provide students with a deep understanding of the subject. The goal is to make physics accessible to all students.
What's special about the NCERT free online physics course?
The course offers video lectures, downloadable and printable study materials, self-assessment tests, quizzes, and an online discussion forum for students to ask questions and discuss topics.
How to join the free online physics course
The course is divided into 43 modules. Students can register on the SWAYAM portal. The registration deadline is September 1, 2025.
Final assessment exam after course completion
This course helps students preparing for their boards improve their studies and achieve good marks without any cost. A final assessment exam follows the course; registration is open until September 7th, and the exam is likely on September 10, 2025.