Earn Rs 45,000/month! Tamil Nadu govt offers FREE training for mobile app developers – Apply Now!

Tamil Nadu Govt Employment: The Tamil Nadu government is conducting free training classes for the Mobile App Developer post. Those who have completed 12th grade can apply. Those who complete the training will get a salary of up to Rs 45,000 per month.

Tamil Nadu Govt Free Course: The Government of Tamil Nadu is taking many initiatives like the Naan Mudhalvan scheme for the skill development of Tamil students. In that way, free classes are conducted online and offline for people from various fields to learn free professional skills.

Mobile App Developer: The Government of Tamil Nadu is now going to conduct free training classes for the post of Mobile App Developer. It is essential for students pursuing higher education to develop additional skills along with their degree. This course of the Government of Tamil Nadu will be helpful to acquire such skills in accordance with the technological development.

You can create mobile apps: Through this free mobile app developer course offered by the Government of Tamil Nadu, you can learn to create Android and iPhone apps. You will also be taught what features should be there for mobile applications to be fast and secure. You can also learn how to design according to user experience. You can also get training on how to fix problems that may occur after creating the app.

Tuition-free study: A total of 210 hours of classes will be conducted in this course. Anyone who has completed 12th grade can apply to join this course. Must be over 18 years of age. There is no fee for this course. The Government of Tamil Nadu is teaching mobile app developing techniques for free.

Salary of Rs 45,000! Various job opportunities are waiting for those who have completed this course. Jobs are available in tech companies like GRIT Talents, Gradianty, AIRNODE UK, IBM, Brainhunters MY. Salary will be from Rs.35,000 to Rs.45,000 per month.

How to apply? This free course will be conducted in eight districts namely Chennai, Trichy, Madurai, Thanjavur, Sivagangai, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Kanyakumari. Interested candidates can submit their application by visiting the website https://candidate.tnskill.tn.gov.in/skillwallet/course/3709.

