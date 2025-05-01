Can you solve these 7 tricky reasoning and maths puzzles?
Test your brainpower with 7 tricky reasoning, math, and blood relation questions. Can you answer them all? Great practice for competitive exams like SSC, Bank, and UPSC.
| Published : May 01 2025, 12:38 PM
1 Min read
18
Image Credit : freepik
Tricky and Fun IQ Questions
Test your reasoning, math puzzle, and blood relation skills with these 7 tricky IQ questions. Try to solve them!
28
Image Credit : freepik
Blood Relation Question: 1
Question: "If Ram's father is Shyam and Shyam has a brother named Mohan, what is Ram's relation to Mohan?"
A) Father
B) Uncle
C) Brother
D) Maternal Uncle
Answer: B) Uncle
38
Image Credit : freepik
Word Puzzle Question: 2
Question: "A man changes 'pat' to 'tap' while playing his mind game, now what process will he have to do to change 'tap' to 'pat'?"
A) Switching
B) Transpose
C) Interchange
D) Reverse
Answer: B) Transpose
48
Image Credit : freepik
Maths Puzzle Question: 3
If a man finishes a job in 15 days, what percentage of the same work will he be able to do in 30 days?
58
Image Credit : freepik
Brain Teaser Question: 4
If a train runs at a speed of 60 km/h and after 2 hours a car runs to catch the train, which runs at a speed of 80 km/h, in how many hours will the car catch the train?
68
Image Credit : freepik
Option Question: 5
5x + 10 = 40, what will be the value of x?
78
Image Credit : freepik
Number Series Question: 6
2, 5, 10, 17, 26, ? What will be the next number?
88
Image Credit : freepik
Direction Question: 7
A man walks 10 km towards north, then 10 km towards west, then he walks 10 km towards south. Now how far is he left in the north direction from where he was first?
