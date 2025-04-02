Career Guide: How to get into investment banking

Career
Getting into investment banking in India is achievable with the right education, skills, networking, and persistence. Let’s learn how you can make a career in this field.
To build a career in investment banking, pursue a degree in finance, economics, business administration, or commerce.
Investment banking requires a mix of analytical, financial, and soft skills.
Internships at investment banks, financial consulting firms, or corporate finance divisions can provide hands-on experience.
Networking is crucial for breaking into investment banking. Engage with professionals through LinkedIn networking, industry events, webinars, and alumni networks.
Investment banking interviews are highly competitive. You must focus on technical questions.
Once you have the right skills, education, and networking connections, start applying for Analyst positions (ideal for fresh graduates) and Associate roles.
Best Engineering Colleges Without JEE: BTech Admission and Placement
IQ Test: Are you a superfast thinker? Solve these 7 tricky puzzles
Best AI Tools for Students Enhance Learning and Career Growth
Elon Musk inspired 5 tips to become a billionaire