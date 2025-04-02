Career

Career Guide: How to get into investment banking

Getting into investment banking in India is achievable with the right education, skills, networking, and persistence. Let’s learn how you can make a career in this field. 
 

Education


To build a career in investment banking, pursue a degree in finance, economics, business administration, or commerce. 

Gain skills

Investment banking requires a mix of analytical, financial, and soft skills. 

Internships

Internships at investment banks, financial consulting firms, or corporate finance divisions can provide hands-on experience. 

Network

Networking is crucial for breaking into investment banking. Engage with professionals through LinkedIn networking, industry events, webinars, and alumni networks.

Interview preparation

Investment banking interviews are highly competitive. You must focus on technical questions.

Apply for jobs

Once you have the right skills, education, and networking connections, start applying for Analyst positions (ideal for fresh graduates) and Associate roles.

